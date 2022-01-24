Suk Jai Thai Restaurant sales went down by $300,000 compared to 2019. Owners Anong and son Charn Tiebtienratin. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pressures from dwindling and expensive food supplies faced by restaurateurs may cause a race to the produce aisle for shoppers.

Retail giants Foodstuffs NZ and Countdown expect the ongoing disruption to the global supply chain to carry on into the year as the pandemic continues.

The supply issue meant Tutukaka Marina Pizzeria owner Rhys Hughes had to rely on trips to the supermarket over the summer to gather produce that he can't source from his usual supplier, Bidfood.

Hughes said they were unable to get enough produce to supply their restaurant – and others - as the food distribution service struggled for stock.

The main problem was securing citrus fruits, spinach, herbs or similar produce, he said.

"Sometimes I would get what I want from Bidfood, other times I do not. When I go to the supermarket, and I find spinach here, I'll buy all the spinach - which could be 30 bags."

"It is just a matter of going into and raiding the supermarkets, which is probably why a lot of supermarket shelves are empty," Hughes said.

"If they've got 30 lemons we'll take them all, and if they've got mushrooms in the boxes, I'll just take the whole box."

Hughes' shopping methods were a necessity for him to keep his business afloat as purchasing produce directly from the farmers' market was unaffordable for him.

"Things are really slowing down here and summer's been really short, a lot less busy than last year. It turns out that if you tell Aucklanders to stay away, they actually do stay away."

His struggles were echoed by Charn Tiebtienrat, the owner of Suk Jai Thai restaurant in Whangārei.

He said sales at the restaurant plummeted by $300k compared to 2019.

"I thought 2020 was bad, but last year was worse."

Skyrocketing produce prices and talk of a future supply shortage and escalating costs for imported products has seen Tiebtienrat also turn to the supermarket aisles as a solution.

"The last time I got broccoli, it came for $4.70, when normally its price is around $2. If I don't put any broccoli in our food some customers will complain and say 'why is there no broccoli in the food?'

"We have to buy directly from the supermarkets, and since it is for a restaurant we usually take a trolley or box of any product. We don't have any options because if I don't put certain things in the food the customer will notice," he said.



The mounting pressures have forced Tiebtienrat to increase his prices as of next month.

"I am scared to stock more stuff in case it goes bad, and at the same time afraid there will be a shortage since omicron has entered the country," he said.

Whangārei Growers' Market co-founder Robert Bradley says weather could be one of the factors influencing supply shortage. Photo /Michael Cunningham

While the finger is mostly being pointed at Covid-19, Whangārei Growers' Market co-founder Robert Bradley claims the weather could be part of the reason there was a shortage.

"A lot of the things they [restaurateurs] are talking about are cauliflower and broccoli and they do not like this weather," he said.

"Weather has triggered something that was already possibly going to happen anyway."

Bradley said growers and the growers market had opted out of large-scale food distribution as the freshness of the produce was hampered by the process.

"...what happens is they have produce distribution centres in Auckland so produce goes there first then it gets sorted and sent to other places. It is actually several days old before it even gets on the shelf."

Corporate Affairs Manager at Foodstuffs NZ Emma Wooster said the flow of a product into stores was impacted by demand, seasonality and specials or promotions.

She said Kiwis would need to look at alternatives if a particular product was getting into the country.

"We do recommend those in the restaurant and hospitality industry needing a constant supply of particular products connect in with their local Gilmours."

Wooster said their New Zealand-owned and operated co-ops planned to overcome "whatever the pandemic, or life, throws at us this year" to keep Kiwis stocked.

A Countdown spokesperson said Northland's stores were in good shape as supplies still reached the region despite the seasonal variability of produce and the challenges Covid posed to the global supply chain.

"You will have seen the recent reports that lemons have been in limited supply over the last few weeks, as they are a winter crop, meaning local availability is low at this time of year," they said.

"A supply of imported lemons has arrived in stores this week, although demand remains really high."

They expected more varities of apples, whose stocks had tailed off as their season ended, to hit the shelves over the next few weeks.