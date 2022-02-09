Farm operations need to keep going in a crisis. Photo / Donna Russell

Farmers are being urged to make sure they are prepared for any crisis, including being sick from Covid-19.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand northern North Island extension manager Katrina Stead said a checklist has been prepared for farmers to help with crisis planning so that family, friends or neighbours would be able to come to the farm and tend to the immediate needs of livestock.

"Nothing can be delayed on a farm. Animals need to be fed and watered and moved to new pasture. If you can't look after your farm, this checklist can help other people step in at a moment's notice,'' she said.

Katrina Stead of Beef + Lamb New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The checklist has been compiled to encompass all types of farm units, in a collaboration between B+LNZ, Dairy NZ, NZ Pork, Poultry Industry Association of NZ, Deer Industry NZ, Egg Producers Federation of NZ and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

"Every farm operation is unique, so it's really important this preparation is done as a crisis can happen any day,'' Stead said.

The checklist asks farmers to consider how a business would operate if a positive case of Covid-19 turned up on the farm.

Family or staff might be unable to work if they were sick or they might be required to isolate.

Stead said compiling a contact list of important people was important.

"People need to know about your farm and how it works.''

Key industry contacts could include staff, feed suppliers, vets, processors, transport company, fuel supplier, electrician, stock agent, consultant, mechanic, shearing contractor, milk company, seed company and other contacts specific to each industry.

Names and contact details of a backup team of friends, neighbours and family should be included.

Dog names, pet details and their feed requirements and locations were also helpful.

Animal welfare requirements and instructions would be needed as well as instructions for how the water or irrigation system works.

Tips and tricks for plant and machinery, as well as farm bike and tractor operations, were also encouraged. Access to online farm planning tools, including a Wi-Fi password, were also sought as well as tips on coverage in the area.

Plans for stock movements for the coming weeks also needed to be shared.

"Once this list is put together, copies can be distributed to key personnel as well as having a digital copy available that can be emailed to help the Ministry of Health suggest the best plan for everyone on the farm.''

Stead said the list was quite extensive but it needed to be, especially if a farmer was a sole operator.

"Even if there is a farm manager, this list could be given to any team member to help them keep the farm operating.''

Other sections of the document covered what to do if Covid-19 was on the farm and how to manage for the next 14 to 20 days after becoming sick, information to assist the Ministry of Health and personal wellbeing tips.

Stead said farmers should think about isolation bubbles for staff members and families if possible.

"Double check what measures need to be set up to keep people safe while the farm can continue to operate,'' she said.

The Ministry of Health advises minimising the risk of spreading the virus by asking everyone to wear a face mask, using hand sanitiser before doing anything on the farm, ensuring physical distancing is maintained, minimising contact with suppliers which might need the establishment of a contactless pickup zone, supporting all team members to be vaccinated, and using email and texts to share documents as much as possible.

The document is available for download from the B+LNZ website Knowledge Hub as well as the Dairy NZ website.