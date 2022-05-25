Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

John Williamson: The army of volunteers making society a better place

5 minutes to read
John Williamson says the dedicated voluntary work over six years by a passionate group of people brought the Hundertwasser Art Centre to fruition. Photo / Michael Cunningham

John Williamson
By
John Williamson

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

I go to Government House in Auckland on Saturday to receive the Queen's Service Medal. It was an emotional roller coaster to open the email last November. Disbelief - this must be for someone

