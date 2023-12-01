Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Butter wouldn’t melt

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
Top of the diet hit list is butter, says Joe Bennett. Photo / Warren Buckland

Top of the diet hit list is butter, says Joe Bennett. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION

Cucumber, possibly chocolate, and most, but by no means all, fresh fruit. That’s a comprehensive list of foodstuffs that are not improved by the addition of butter.

Butter itself isn’t quite a foodstuff. At

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate