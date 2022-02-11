Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Balls best way to beat Sunday afternoon

5 minutes to read
What better way to beat the Sunday afternoon graveyard than seeing kids playing with sport balls, columnist Joe Bennett reckons.

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

Sunday afternoon, graveyard of the spirit.

As a young man I went looking for the land without Sundays. There is no land without Sundays.

The only cure is to be up and doing, something, anything.

