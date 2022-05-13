Jo Seagar is visiting Whangārei for a series of events to support North Haven Hospice during its awareness week. Photo / Jae Frew

Most people don't know about hospice until someone they love requires their services, but celebrity chef Jo Seagar is coming to Whangārei to change that.

Seagar has been Hospice New Zealand's patron and ambassador for 25 years in-between her busy career as one of New Zealand's most recognisable chefs.

"I can't really remember a time when I wasn't," Seagar said.

Before Seagar graced Kiwi televisions with a wire whisk, she trained as a nurse and worked in general practice and midwifery.

"I was working very much at the beginning of life, the life cycle of bringing babies into the world."

It was here Seagar remembers her first run-in with death when an older man she was caring for passed away.

"I had been with an old man sitting with him and nursing him, and he died on the afternoon shift."

As soon as he passed an ambulance screamed into the hospital bay, and Seagar was rushed down to help.

"There was a pregnant woman in the back and she'd been on the way to the hospital to National Women's but a motorway accident had stopped them getting there."

"I literally caught the baby. She was in the final stage of labour."

"I could sort of see in the eyes of this newborn baby, this little boy, the old man that had died."

"Within literally eight minutes I'd seen one go and now I'd seen one arrive, and it kind of was one of those moments when I thought: this is the circle of life."

Seagar's career would of course take a change in direction. She trained at cooking school in London and returned home to open a restaurant, release several recipe books and become a recognisable TV celebrity.

These experiences shaped Seagar's approach to death and made her involvement with the hospice a natural evolution.

"Now I'm working at the big transition at the other end of life, as people are exiting."

Her introduction to the world of hospice began when her father became a patient at the South Auckland hospice.

"He was in his final run, he'd basically worn out."

"He worked hard, been a farmer his whole life, been in the war, and basically his body was giving out left, right and centre, renal failure, heart failure."

"Dad was very keen that we were not his carers, that we were just his kids, the role that we'd always been."

Hospice was able to provide exactly that for the Seagar family and her father was looked after at home up until his death, 25 years ago.

"Mum could be the darling wife, we could be the children and hospice workers got down to business and did the serious caring."

The way Seagar talks about death so brazenly is confronting at first, but eventually, she makes you wonder why it's even a taboo subject in the first place.

"Hospice gave us permission to have that serious talk about the funeral and what was going to happen."

"[Dad] even had us practicing, after many glasses of Port, carrying the sofa like it was the coffin."

Jo Seagar admits the "death" word can evoke fear, but she wants to bring awareness to how North Haven Hospice can help prepare for the final stages of life. Photo / Jae Frew

Television fame brought in thousands of letters of requests for help with charities and fundraisers, but Seagar said that supporting Hospice was the obvious choice.

"We all joked that I was going to do a cookbook called the last supper or desserts to die for."

"But I offered my help, and they needed a champion."

North Haven Hospice is one of four hospices in Te Tai Tokerau, and runs the region's only in-patient unit.

It provides specialist palliative care at no charge, for people of all ages with a terminal illness or life-limiting condition.

"We're all terminal, everybody dies... and it's the least talked about thing in our society."

Bringing in the dough for Hospice is one of Seagar's goals during her Northland trip for Hospice Awareness Week.

Approximately half of North Haven Hospice's funding comes from the Government via the Northland District Health Board. This means the hospice must raise approximately $50,000 each week to continue providing its services.

"It actually costs a fortune to keep hospices going and it's very poorly funded."

Seagar has dedicated her life to connecting people with what makes them human, making and eating food and sharing it with others.

"When people are going through trauma, whether it's your son going to prison or someone's died or had a miscarriage, people arrive with food."

"It's what we do, it's sort of feeding the soul, isn't it?"

Seagar's passion is not just food, but the way it evokes memories; its intrinsic role in the human essence and existence.

"I think that food is very much a big part of hospice... especially up north, people come in with wonderful hangi food."

Hospice food often requires a different approach, and Seagar has enjoyed learning about the ways flavour can be created in easily digestible foods.

"It was wonderful to learn that they can do infusions with foam because often people can't swallow as one of those last end of life things that happen."

"Hospices are very good at those sorts of flavours and sorbets and things that can just give a person a wonderful taste."

"They know about what kind of food nourishes people at the end."

As well as visiting the hospice, Seagar visits Northland every year to go fishing and to visit her friend in Kerikeri who makes her favourite Northland meal - freshly caught snapper.

"In the South Island we get beautiful blue cod, but we don't really get snapper in Canterbury, and I miss that lovely fresh snapper straight out of the sea."

"I love it in a marinade, raw fish, sort of island-style with coconut cream and lemon and lime."

"If there's any fish, I'm happy to take it home with me!"

The Stone Store in Kerikeri is another highlight for Seagar, as well as the Plough & Feather pub where she "always goes to dinner".

Oke Bay in the Bay of Islands is one of Seagar's "favourite places in New Zealand".

"I've been all around the north, I love it."

"We've got such wonderful beaches, everyone raves about Italy and the French Riviera, but hello, Northland beaches are a million times better."

It's the Northland "beach mentality" that keeps a hold on Seagar despite her worldwide travels.

"Little boats and fishing, bare feet and jandals. I'm a sixth-generation New Zealander, both sides of my family are and it's part of my core being, really, that whole beach thing. I love it."

It makes sense then that Seagar's events in Whangārei for Hospice Awareness week have a relaxed, honest and conversational approach.

Sharing recipes and stories over a "gorgeous cup of tea" is on Seagar's agenda for her trip, and she invites everyone to come along to learn about hospice.

"There's far more laughter than tears... It's a thing I will do forever."

How to take part in Hospice Awareness week in Northland:

May 16-22

- At the North Haven Hospice shop, corner of Robert and James streets, Whangārei CBD: daily specials and a special display that shows how hospice helps care for people at home.

- Themed fundraising cocktails and mocktails at bars around Whangārei's CBD and coastal towns. North Haven Hospice's Facebook page will have details of participating bars from May 16.

May 18 & 19

- Tour and tea events at 10 am and 2 pm each day, with Jo Seagar. Tickets are $25 each, email fundraising@northhavenhospice.org.nz to book or phone (09) 437 3355.

May 19

- An evening of talks, wine and cheese, with guest speakers and Jo Seagar. Free, email fundraising@northhavenhospice.org.nz to book or phone (09) 437 3355.

People are also welcome to contact North Haven Hospice if they want to find out about volunteering - opportunities range from working in the shop to providing patient support.