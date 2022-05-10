Being in the midst of a global pandemic has not stopped Kim Fox from opening a new store in Whangārei - Foxy Sweetie. Photos / Tania Whyte

Being in the midst of a global pandemic has not stopped Kim Fox from opening a new store in Whangārei - Foxy Sweetie. Photos / Tania Whyte

It takes chocolate salty balls to open a new store in the middle of a global pandemic, but Whangārei woman Kim Fox reckons she's got the sweet recipe for success - unique and made-to-order lollies.

Fox has just opened a store for her previously online-only business Foxy Sweetie in Laurie Hall Lane in the CBD, and has been blown away at the support - and customers - that she's received so far.

She opened the store less than three weeks ago, after starting Foxy Sweetie online in August 2020 when she noticed a gap in the market.

The store sells a wide range of lollies and sweet treats - from real gold-flecked gummy bears to NZ's only supply of individually coloured M&Ms through to cocktail lollies and many standard favourites.

She can also customise candy for corporate events, weddings, birthdays, baby showers and other individual events.

''We can put that corporate logo on chocolate bars or lollies and put faces on lollipops or sweets. Whatever the client wants.

''We have been an online store for two years with an HQ and kitchen based in Maungakaramea. We've grown pretty quickly over this time period, which has allowed us to open a new store in the Whangārei CBD.''

A customer looks for that delicious sweet treat from newly-opened Whangārei store Foxy Sweetie.

Fox said Foxy Sweetie are a team of candy lovers delivering quality candy and packaging with flexible customisation and exciting events.

''We have a great range of products from old and new, romantic and crazy to weird and wonderful. They can accompany your event, promotion, trade fair, favour, gift or general eating pleasure. We are continually growing our sweet stock and can easily order special requested items and colour variations if you cannot find it on our website. White chocolate covered, pastel pink gummy bear or a tub of candy wee? No problem.''

Fox said about 10 years ago she started Hey Hay Candy in Auckland that catered a lot for corporate events in the Auckland Viaduct. She took time off, then seeing a gap in the market decided to take the plunge back into the colourful world of candy two years ago, and hasn't looked back.

So why open a new store in a global pandemic when many businesses are struggling or going to the wall?

''It just bring so much joy and fun for people. We all need a sweet treat at the moment and they give us comfort at times. There's also a bit of nostalgia for people. When they find a lolly they loved as a child it just takes them back and gives so much pleasure.

''There's also something for everybody, with prices for all budgets.''

Mmmmmmmmmmmm, some of the treats on offer at Whangārei store Foxy Sweetie.

The response has justified the start-up.

When the Advocate visited, there was a steady stream of people through the doors getting their sweet treats.

''The Friday and Saturday before Mothers' Day were huge. We were packed and at times could not get anybody else in the door.

''It's been amazing, and we've just been blown away by the response.''

For more information go to https://www.foxysweetie.co.nz/ or check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/foxysweetie.