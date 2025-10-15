It includes Baylys Forest, which has the Kauri Coast Mountain Bike Park run by Kaipara Cycling Club. Ingka Investments will continue providing free public access for mountain biking and other outdoor activities, subject to seasonal safety restrictions.
Since entering New Zealand’s forestry sector in 2021, Ingka Investments has prioritised responsible wood supply, land regeneration and community benefits, said NZ forestland country manager Kelvin Meredith.
“Our focus is on the production of sustainably grown timber for the long-term.
“Growing this timber is supported by our commitment to responsible forest management ... People value recreational access to these forests, and we’re committed to ensuring these opportunities continue.”
The company is also looking at diversifying from Pinus radiata to selectively introducing alternative species, to improve overall forest health.