Girls feed a hungry sheep in the pet farm animals section of the show. Photo / NZME

Whangārei’s annual Agricultural and Pastoral Show is still as popular as ever - even in its 143rd year.

As the show got under way at Maunu’s Barge Park on Saturday, fields of car parks filled up quickly and showgoers also left their vehicles in every corner of available space on streets nearby.

Thousands of people channelled into the showgrounds on a perfect summer day for as much or as little as they wanted of the seven and a half hours of entertainment. Anyone who still wanted more could go back to the park on Sunday morning to watch a final few equestrian events.

As ever, the show was packed with talent from Highland dancers to woodchoppers, a chainsaw artist, cheerleaders, circus and multicultural performers, and sheep shearers (three times more than last year).

Police dogs demonstrated why they’re some of the best cops on the beat; excavator and digger drivers showed off their skills and moto X riders put on a thrilling stunt show.