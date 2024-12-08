Advertisement
Huge turnout to Whangārei’s 143rd A and P Show

Girls feed a hungry sheep in the pet farm animals section of the show. Photo / NZME

Whangārei’s annual Agricultural and Pastoral Show is still as popular as ever - even in its 143rd year.

As the show got under way at Maunu’s Barge Park on Saturday, fields of car parks filled up quickly and showgoers also left their vehicles in every corner of available space on streets nearby.

Thousands of people channelled into the showgrounds on a perfect summer day for as much or as little as they wanted of the seven and a half hours of entertainment. Anyone who still wanted more could go back to the park on Sunday morning to watch a final few equestrian events.

As ever, the show was packed with talent from Highland dancers to woodchoppers, a chainsaw artist, cheerleaders, circus and multicultural performers, and sheep shearers (three times more than last year).

Police dogs demonstrated why they’re some of the best cops on the beat; excavator and digger drivers showed off their skills and moto X riders put on a thrilling stunt show.

Families got up close with cows, a kune kune pig, reptiles. an alpaca, emus, and more in the Cowleys Farm Yard. Photo / NZME
The usual annual show favourites included the lovable Fresha Valley Suzie Moo Show, Cowley’s Farmyard, GJ Gardner Big Dig treasure hunt, and Santa.

Popular also was the chance to clash swords with a medieval knight and to cuddle tiny chicks, rabbits, and a kune kune pig. Showgoers could search for hidden gold and silver crowns that won their finders $100 each, or take part in lucky draws for Christmas hams.

There were rides around the grounds on a vintage tractor and trailer or a haybale trailer. Traditional fairground attractions included the tea cup ride, bouncy castles, inflatable orbs, and mini Jeeps.

The show was bustling with people of all ages. Photo / NZME
Kids could have a go at hand milking cows, taking over the controls of an excavator simulator or learning circus skills.

New this year was a fashion in the field event as part of the equestrian section with the show’s most stylish attendees sporting their best royal-themed outfits.

Food stalls offered plenty of the usual hot dogs on sticks, drenched in tomato sauce, but also all kinds of tasty Asian, Indian, Hungarian, and vegan snacks.

Show alleys were full of arts and crafts, giftware and fashion, things for homes and gardens, vehicles and machinery (including an 87 year-old caterpillar track loader).

Families enjoy a vintage tractor ride around Barge Park. Photo / NZME
Kids trawl through sawdust to try and find prizes in the G.J Gardner Homes' Big Dig. Photo / NZME
The excavator competition included trying to drop a basketball through a hoop using the digger's bucket. Photo / NZME
A calf and its owner take a break between competition time. Photo / NZME
Goat owners proudly showcase their pets at the Whangarei A&P Show. Photo / NZME
Young speedsters whip around the mini jeeps course. Photo / NZME
