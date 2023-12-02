A record crowd turned out to the 142nd Whangārei A&P Show at Barge Showgrounds in Northland on Saturday.
Whangārei A&P Society president Evan Smeath said it was a beautiful day.
There was “huge crowd participation” at the one-day show, held on the first weekend of December each year.
“Everybody would have gone away happy because there was so much going on and everything was ticking along nicely,” Smeath said.
“The hands-on activities for kids to do were full all the time. The farmyard nursery and petting area, they were full all day.
“The kids absolutely loved it.”
There were a number of popular attractions at the event, including the lovable Suzie Moo which teaches children about where milk comes from, and live entertainment and livestock exhibitions.
Smeath said the cattle section went “extremely well”.
“There was an incredible quality of the cattle exhibited.”
There were also categories for sheep, lambs and goats.
Numerous horse events were held in five arenas on Saturday and Sunday including obstacle courses and musical rides.