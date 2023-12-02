Sharon Neil from Rimu Ridge Lamas with some of the lamas on display in the petting zoo tent. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A record crowd turned out to the 142nd Whangārei A&P Show at Barge Showgrounds in Northland on Saturday.

Whangārei A&P Society president Evan Smeath said it was a beautiful day.

There was “huge crowd participation” at the one-day show, held on the first weekend of December each year.

“Everybody would have gone away happy because there was so much going on and everything was ticking along nicely,” Smeath said.

“The hands-on activities for kids to do were full all the time. The farmyard nursery and petting area, they were full all day.

“The kids absolutely loved it.”

There were a number of popular attractions at the event, including the lovable Suzie Moo which teaches children about where milk comes from, and live entertainment and livestock exhibitions.

Smeath said the cattle section went “extremely well”.

“There was an incredible quality of the cattle exhibited.”

There were also categories for sheep, lambs and goats.

Numerous horse events were held in five arenas on Saturday and Sunday including obstacle courses and musical rides.

Jensen, 3, and dad Richie MacPherson from Te Kamo have fun in one of the rides. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kahu Smith, 3, from Tikipunga is clearly having a blast. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Nadine, 7, and Sophia Johnson, 8, from Hukerenui enjoy the Whangārei A&P Show at Barge Showgrounds. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Vintage Machinery Club member Butch Henwood, a former farmer from Hukerenui, on a John Deere tractor, one of the many on display by the club. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kids enjoy the activities at this year’s Whangārei A&P Show. Photo / Michael Cunningham



