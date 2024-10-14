This has prompted the council to request the public check anything that should be covered around their homes or businesses.

Senior biodiversity ranger for the Department of Conservation (DoC) Nigel Miller said at this stage there was no evidence to suggest any link between this incident and the RMS Niagara.

The shipwreck which sits at the bottom of the Hauraki Gulf is understood to have been leaking oil since her sinking in 1940 after colliding with a German mine.

Webb said most of the birds were coming from the One Tree Point area however the Advocate understands others have turned up in Waipu, Onerahi and Raumanga.

Webb said two of the first gulls he had received had to be put to sleep because they had ingested too much of the solution.

“They swallowed too much and were gasping for air. They get it down into their lungs, it [would have been] a horrible death for them.”

Two others passed away overnight.

Though difficult to catch, Webb encouraged anyone able to bring live birds into the recovery centre by wrapping them in a cloth.

Any incident can also be reported to 0800 Doc Hot or the Northland Regional Council environmental hotline on 0800 504 639.

