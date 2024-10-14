Advertisement
Updated

‘Horrible death’ for gulls covered in unknown substance, NRC and DoC investigating

New Zealand red-billed gulls are a protected species. Four have died so far after being discovered covered in an unknown substance. Photo / Michael Craig

Four native gulls have died in Whangārei at the weekend after they were found covered in an unknown substance.

Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre manager Robert Webb said he was bracing for additional arrivals today as more have been sighted across the district covered in what he believes may be diesel oil.

Northland Regional Council [NRC] has appealed to the public to check around their properties and garages for the possible source following the death of the red-billed gulls, which are a protected species.

Compliance monitoring manager general for NRC Cathy Orevich said the source was not believed to be a large oil spill as this would likely have been reported to the council.

It could be something like a domestic drum filled with the substance, she said.

This has prompted the council to request the public check anything that should be covered around their homes or businesses.

Senior biodiversity ranger for the Department of Conservation (DoC) Nigel Miller said at this stage there was no evidence to suggest any link between this incident and the RMS Niagara.

The shipwreck which sits at the bottom of the Hauraki Gulf is understood to have been leaking oil since her sinking in 1940 after colliding with a German mine.

Webb said most of the birds were coming from the One Tree Point area however the Advocate understands others have turned up in Waipu, Onerahi and Raumanga.

Webb said two of the first gulls he had received had to be put to sleep because they had ingested too much of the solution.

“They swallowed too much and were gasping for air. They get it down into their lungs, it [would have been] a horrible death for them.”

Two others passed away overnight.

Though difficult to catch, Webb encouraged anyone able to bring live birds into the recovery centre by wrapping them in a cloth.

Any incident can also be reported to 0800 Doc Hot or the Northland Regional Council environmental hotline on 0800 504 639.

