Police have launched a homicide investigation in Northland following the discovery of a man’s body in a vehicle in Kawakawa.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with murder and would be appearing in Kaikohe District Court today.

Emergency services were called to a Station Rd carpark near the Caltex petrol station around 7.45am on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said the death was initially treated as unexplained, however, it was now believed he was the victim of a “violent assault”.