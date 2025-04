A police probe is under way in Kawakawa today after a person was found dead in a carpark. Photo / Tania Whyte

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A police probe is under way in Kawakawa today after a person was found dead in a carpark. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland police are investigating after a person was found dead in a carpark in Kawakawa this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted at about 7.45am after a person was located deceased in a carpark near the Caltex.

The death was currently being treated as unexplained and officers would be working today to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, the police spokeswoman said.

More to come.