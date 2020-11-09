Hikurangi locals delighted to learn two fulltime police will be permanently based there

Police area commander Whangārei/Kaipara Marty Ruth says there are officers keen to work fulltime in Hikurangi. Photo / Tania Whyte

Concerns a Northland rural community would lose its fulltime police presence have been eased with the news that two permanent officers will be based in the area.

Hikurangi residents feared the role of the area's fulltime senior constable Russell Rawiri, who retired a few months ago after serving 28 years, would be filled by out-of-town officers instead of someone living locally.

But Whangārei/Kaipara police area commander Inspector Marty Ruth announced the Hikurangi policing area would have two new permanent additions to the community - hopefully by Christmas.

"I'm not sure where the noise came from that we are pulling out of Hikurangi but that is not happening," Ruth said.

"We absolutely know we police by consent - that is we partnership with you, we listen to you, listen to your stories, listen to what concerns you, and deal with that community harm and fear."

Ruth and Northland police rural response manager Senior Sergeant Rob Huys were able to deliver the good news at an informal meeting at Hikurangi Bowls Club to around 30 locals from a range of community groups as well as via a Facebook livestream.

Applications for the positions closed at the end of last week, interviews will take around two weeks, then there is a 21-day period before they can start the role.

Until a recent nationwide policy change, community members were able to be a part of the selection process but Ruth said police were working hard to get local representation on the selection panel.

Part of the selection criteria is the officers must live within a five-minute response time to Hikurangi, meaning they would have to live locally.

"We are going to look for people who are going to live here and be a part of this community."

Ruth said two officers were required as a safety measure for their welfare and also to better serve the community.

During the meeting, Whangaruru South residents ratepayers association representative Nena Rogers aired concerns about gangs, family violence, robberies, and methamphetamine use.

But she said the continued police presence in the area was a positive step for the rural and isolated Oakura.

"The outcome is great. The biggest thing people want is a community cop," she said.

Hikurangi Business Association chairman Shayn Rouse stressed how important it was to have locally based police officers versus out-of-towners.

"It's not about me or you, it's about community, and part of that is having an officer here," he said.

"It is important to have a local police officer stationed in our town who knows the locals and is the main point of contact for all police inquiries within our community."

The Hikurangi policing area is one of the largest in Northland. It stretches from Matapouri up the coastline to Punaruku, cuts across inland to Towai, then down to Kauri.

In addition to the permanent staff, Ruth made a poignant reminder that policing staff based in other stations are working behind the scenes to tackle crime in Northland's rural communities.

"You won't see them coming in and out of your areas every day but primarily those are organised crime and precision targeting teams - our team that goes out and deals with high risk offenders ... while you may not see them based here, they serve your community."

The Hikurangi police station would continue as a base but the future of the officer's house was yet to be decided due to its derelict conditions, Ruth said.