Paihia sea scouts hit by thieves - stolen gas cylinders mean no hot water or cooking

Paihia Sea Scouts Oliver Adams, 5, and Callum Leitch, 6, lament the theft of their scout hall's gas cylinders. Photo / Sarah Adams

A Northland scout group is out of pocket and out of hot water after thieves armed with bolt cutters made off with their gas cylinders.

Paihia Sea Scouts leader Sarah Adams discovered the theft on Wednesday when she turned up to prepare for a camp fire night at the scout den on Te Kemara Ave, Waitangi.

A heavy-duty chain had been cut and two 20kg gas cylinders had been stolen.

The theft meant the scouts had no hot water. The cylinders were also used for cooking when they went camping.

Adams urged whoever had stolen the cylinders to bring them back.

''We're reaching out to their better natures. Maybe they'll have a little bit of a guilt pang.''

The cylinders had only been bought last year as part of repairs after an arson. Each cost about $300 and almost $60 to fill.

If they weren't returned, the group — which has more than 35 members ranging in age from 5-16 — would have to fundraise for replacements.

''It's hard raising money in hard times, you don't want to ask people for money. I appreciate there are desperate people out there but they should reach out for help instead.''

Adams wasn't planning to go public at first but decided the community should know because their children were affected.

The group has had a heart-warming response already with Bay of Islands businesses offering to help and a local artist offering to donate a painting to be raffled off.

The theft has been reported to the police.

■ The Paihia Sea Scouts group is growing and in need of more volunteer of all ages and skill sets. Call Sarah Adams if you can help on 027 311 7731.