Roads across Northland may experience surface flooding a heavy rain and strong winds batter the region for the second time in a week.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Northland with surface flooding expected to close roads and making driving treacherous.

MetService said a low is expected to move slowly southwards and over northern New Zealand during Friday from the subtropics, bringing significant amounts of rain and gale east to southeasterly winds to parts of the North Island.

The area from Whangaroa south in Northland was expected to be particularly hardest hit, with heavy at times bringing 80 mm to 100 mm of rain. Peak rates of 20 to 25 mm/h are expected.

MetService said heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous so motorists are urged to take care.

Already this morning State Highway One at Kamo, near the intersection with Great North Road has surface flooding about one and a half foot deep.

Porowini Ave, in Whangārei, also has flooding near the Z Service Station and the road may also be closed.

And Otaika Valley Rd, just south of Whangārei is starting to flood near Stunnell Rd, with the water more than a foot deep in places. The road is likely to be closed or have access limited.

Surface flooding is also impacting on Mangapai Rd, near Thompson Rd.

The rain is expected to ease this evening.

However, during Friday afternoon and following the rain, isolated heavy showers and possible thunderstorms are likely.

When a MetService weather watch is in place, people need to stay alert and keep an eye on their local forecast for updates. Watches are used when severe weather is possible, but not imminent or certain.

The heavy rain comes with Northlanders are still mopping up from heavy rain lashed the region on Monday and Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and bringing down trees in some areas.

This forecast is available on the MetService website at: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home