Spanning 2777sq m, the development includes 22 homes alongside a shared community hub, featuring a children’s nature play area, outdoor seating, bike racks and parking, all arranged around a communal garden.
This space encourages residents to cultivate their own food and fosters shared stewardship for the care of the land and property.
The development, near public transport routes, Hora Hora Primary School and Whangārei Hospital, has easy access to essential services and promotes a strong sense of community.
Freeman said a truly successful community was not just about where people lived, but how they lived together.
“By integrating shared spaces, natural environments and vital connections to education and services, Warren Place fosters a genuine sense of belonging — the kind of pride that transforms a neighbourhood into a home.”