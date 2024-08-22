“I talk to families who have moved multiple times over the last few years: It’s impossible to put down roots and create any stability - create friends, be part of a community - and that’s what people really crave and want,” she said.
The new homes will provide security of tenure, as well as much-needed warmth and safety, Dickson said.
“The question I’m asked over and over again, and it breaks my heart, is ‘how long can we stay?’ Because people are so used to not being able to stay and accommodation not being permanent.
Alongside the homes, the development includes a community hub with a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom for visitors to stay, and floor space to host events. Outside, there is a community barbecue and children’s play area, giving space for the community to come together.
At the opening event on Friday attended by more than 150 people, Habitat for Humanity Northern CEO Conrad LaPointe thanked all those involved over the last two-and-a-half years.
“The power of what you have all helped achieve here, the hope that you have given so many people who need the stability and security so that they can thrive, and we thank you for sharing our aim for the highest possible outcome,” he said.
Meanwhile, Habitat for Humanity had a huge response to its call for whānau looking to get on the property ladder.