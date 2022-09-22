The Northland mixed pairs bowls champions were decided at the weekend - congratulations to Diane Strawbridge (Kensington) and Dusty Reader (Kamo)

The Northland mixed pairs bowls champions were decided at the weekend - congratulations to Diane Strawbridge (Kensington) and Dusty Reader (Kamo)

Northland Centre Mixed Pairs results:

Forty four teams originally were entered to the mixed pairs, but unfortunately due to sickness two teams withdrew at the last minute.

Fourteen teams qualified for post section play and after some very close games the composite team of Diane Strawbridge (Kensington) and Dusty Reader (Kamo) won the event from Ralph Ballinger and Lyn Simon of Kamo with a comfortable victory.

This was a 20th title for Dusty and seventh for Diane. Well done.

Many thanks to the Kamo, Kensington and Onerahi Clubs for the use of their facilities and those convenors and umpires on duty for the weekend.

Results were:

Round 1 post section: Ballinger/Simon & Little/Jones Byes; Stewart/Cole bt Williams/Hurring 14-11; Van Haaften /Lauder bt Apapapa/Attwood 16-10; Strawbridge/Reader bt Fraser/Yovich 16-9; Claridge/Stirling bt McKinnon x 2 17-11; Smith/Cooper bt Timoti/Cameron 14-11; Muir/Bowick bt McLeod/Harrison 22-3.

Round 2: Ballinger bt Little 10-7;Van Haaften bt Stewart 9-6; Strawbridge bt Claridge 15-12; Smith bt Muir 13-12;

Round 3: Ballinger bt Van Haaften 14-4; Strawbridge bt Smith 13-12.

Final Strawbridge/Reader bt Ballinger/Simon 19-5.

The next two centre events are the centre pairs and singles for men and women. Some of you may not be aware that entry for centre fixtures has now changed. You must enter through the centre website and pay the entry at the same time. Please refer to page five of the centre handbook as to how to register and follow the details provided. If you do not pay then the entry will not be confirmed.

The Kitty Hawks bowls group advise that their AGM will be held at the Waipū Bowling Club on Sunday, October 2, at 1pm. There will also be two games of bowls following the meeting.

If you know of any bowler (male) that could be interested in joining the club, then please invite them along to the meeting.

The annual Bowls North Island versus South Island event was held in Dunedin last weekend and congratulations to the eight players from the South Island who took out the trophy. Four men and four women were selected in each team and they played singles and triples.

Next weekend sees the first outing for the Northland rep squads when they take on the pride of Centres south in their first competition for the season. Matches will be played in the North Harbour and Auckland centres. 1-5 squads will play Saturday and Premier on Sunday.

Congratulations to those who have been selected.

The Laws of the Game have been updated by World Bowls.

One big change is if you stop your bowl before it drops into the ditch you lose the match. So, word of warning - let the bowl fall into the ditch then lift it out - you don't want to forfeit a game because of a silly mistake.

Club tournaments this week:

Sat-Sun - Waipū Men's Triples

Sun - Dargaville MX Triples

Thur - Hikurangi AC Triples

Sat, Oct 1 - Arapohue Classic Fours; Leigh Men Triples; Onerahi AC Triples.