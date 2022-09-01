Northland bowls legend Ann Muir was presented with her induction into the Northland Legends of Sport, ahead of the new bowls season opening this weekend. Photo / NZME

The Northland Bowls Centre's annual awards were presented last Sunday in front of a good crowd of bowlers - congratulations to the following players and clubs who were successful and will be further nominated to the Bowls New Zealand Awards, to be selected next month.

Here are the award winners:

Volunteers of the Year:

Ellie van Haaften, Kensington

Margaret Gurney, Kensington

Errol Conaghan, Kamo

Greenkeeper of the Year:

Lance Mitchell, Leigh

Administrator of the Year:

John Wilde, Ngunguru

Club of the Year:

Ngunguru Bowling Club

Coach of the Year:

Steve Smith, Kamo

Male Player of the Year:

Dean McMurchy, Onerahi

Female Player of the Year:

Patricia Murray, Kensington

Team of the Year:

Ian Bowick, Dean McMurchy, Bruce Horscroft, John Anderson , Onerahi.

Gold Stars and Bars were also presented to the following players who reached five centre titles or more during the season.

Gold Stars: Five titles - Steve Mitchell, Hikurangi; Tom Webb, Arapohue; Garry Fraser, Kamo.

Gold Bars: Wayne Wrack, Maungaturoto (30 titles); Patricia Murray, Kensington (15 titles); Maree Attwood, Kensington (15 titles); Dean McMurchy Onerahi, (10 titles); Kevin Robinson, Maungaturoto, (10 Titles).

Sport Northland presented Ann Muir with her induction into the Northland Legends of Sport, the second bowler to be inducted.

The new season was officially declared open by the president (Ann Muir) and most clubs will officially open this weekend.

The first event on the Northland Bowls Centre's calendar is a two-day pennants competition, to be held next weekend. Clubs are reminded that entries close today.

Players are also reminded that entries close next Thursday for the Open Mixed Pairs.

Please remember that you can only enter online on the centre website. Check page five of your centre handbook for instructions.