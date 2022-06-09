The Northland Bowls Centre's Open singles competitions start this weekend.

The Centre Open singles that were postponed in October last year will get off the ground this weekend.

Thirty-three men and 16 women are taking part at three venues. The latest reporting time is 8.15am with the trial ending at 8.30am.

Venues are as follows:

Men at Onerahi: K Lineham, R Burgin, K Robinson, D Thomas, P Price, K Walker, N King, J Carruthers, T Reader, K Stewart, R File, S Smith, B Ujdur, C John, T Mathews, G Bush.

Men at Kamo: D Hood, R Ballinger, R Baxter, B Harrison, A Westlake, S Judson, G Fraser, J Cole, T Moyle, B Roberts, N Rogers, P Wightman, R Heaton, D Smith, K Blincow, C Van Haaften, E Koroi.

Women at Kensington: L C Lineham, B Hopper, K Cooper, M Attwood, A Halls, A Muir, M Guttenbeil, D Haslam, W Sarjeant, S Stirling, A Connery, S Renes, L Stewart, J Little, P Murray, D Owens.

Tidy mufti with bowling shoes. Don't forget to bring your marker.

There are eight rinks at all venues and post section play will be Saturday, June 18 at Kensington.

Entries for the Centre Open Pairs will close next Thursday, June 16.

Play will start on Saturday, June 25 and the draw will be displayed on the centre website from June 19 and venues will be Kamo, One Tree Point, Hikurangi and Kensington.

The Centre AGM will be held on Sunday, June 26 at 1.30pm. Clubs ensure your delegates attend.

The NZ Champion of Champion events will start on Friday, July 1 (singles at Hastings); July 8 (pairs at Dunedin); July 15, (triples at Wellington); and fours at Hastings on July 22.

Northland will be represented in all events and good luck for great bowls to all.

Next season's programme has now been set in concrete and it is now time for clubs to get their own programme together, including sponsors.

Please email them to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz by July 8 if you want your programme in the new handbook.