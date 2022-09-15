Fine weather saw some top bowls in the Northland Centre's pennant competitions last weekend. Photo / File

Thank goodness the weather was fine for the weekend and we managed to get pennants completed. A good start to the season.

Thank you clubs for your entries. The winners were:

Men:

Section 1:

1st - Maungaturoto 18 win points, 35 ends, 83 shots scored.

2nd - Hikurangi 15 win points, 39 ends, 93 shots scored.

3rd - Kamo Hapuka, 13 win points, 33 ends, 69 win points.

Section 2:

1st - Kamo Marlins, 16 win points, 37 ends, 70 shots scored.

2nd - Kensington Guys, 16 win points, 32 ends, 57 shots scored.

3rd - Waipū 1, 13 win points, 26 ends, 51 shots scored.

Overall winners:

1st - Maungaturoto; 2nd - Kamo Marlins, 3rd - Kensington Guys, 4th - Hikurangi.

Women:

Section 1:

1st - Kensington Hatea Eels, 18 win points, 38 ends, 91 shots scored.

2nd - Kensington Parahaki Trackers, 18 win points, 36 ends, 76 shots.

3rd - Kamo Kereru, 15 win points, 33 ends, 59 shots.

Section 2:

1st - Onerahi 21 win points, 34 ends, 87 shots scored.

2nd - Mangawhai Green, 18 win points, 32 ends, 55 shots.

3rd - Kensington Wood Pigeons, 10 win points, 33 ends, 68 shots.

Overall:

1st - Onerahi, 2nd - Kensington Hatea Eels, 3rd - Kensington Parahaki Trackers, 4th - Mangawhai Green.

Well done everyone.

The Centre 2 x 4 x 2 Mixed Pairs are scheduled for this weekend and 44 teams have

entered. Play will be at Onerahi, Kamo and Kensington (Day 1) and post section will be at Onerahi on Sunday.

Play starts at 8.45am and will be 15 ends or a two-hour time limit. Three and four wins on Saturday will ensure you reach post section on Sunday. This is the first Centre gold star event for 2022-23 season.

The Northland Coaching Association advises that their AGM will be held at Kensington Club on Wednesday, September 21, at 5.30pm. Please make sure that you are in attendance.

The Laws of the Game have been updated by World Bowls. Next week I will mention a couple of law changes that affect you as a player and the results of your matches. In the meantime they are also mentioned on the Bowls NZ website.

Northland Centre is also short of people willing to learn the laws of the game and become an umpire. This is an important part of the game. If you are keen to learn, not only for your own game but to also give something back to the game that you love, please contact Bruce on 02102755069.