Gwen Lawson's Northland bowls: Champions of Champions found

Savanna Lauder was part of the Hikurangi team, along with Leanne Stewart, and Diane Lawrence, who won the Northland Bowls Centre's Champ of Champ Triples competition against Kensington on Sunday.

The Champion of Champions Fours for men and women were completed last Saturday and the predicted rain came down as the finals of the event got started.

A reduced time limit and ends restriction were placed on the event to allow the matches to be completed.

Winners of the events will represent the Centre in the NZ Champion of Champions competition to be played at Pukekohe in July.

Results:

Men:

Round 1: Kamo beat Dargaville 11-9; Whangārei beat Waipū 13-5; Hikurangi beat Maungatapere; Maungaturoto beat Ngunguru; Kensington beat Mamaranui; One Tree Pt beat Mangawhai.

Round 2: Onerahi beat Arapohue; Whangārei beat Kamo; Hikurangi beat Maungaturoto; Kensington beat One Tree Pt 12-5.

Round 3: Onerahi beat Whangārei; Hikurangi beat Kensington 11-4.

Final: Onerahi beat Hikurangi 15-7.

Congratulations to Ian Bowick, Dean McMurchy, Bruce Horscroft, John Anderson (Onerahi). Runners up: Steve Mitchell, Peter Mitchell, Josh Neha, Tim Cordeaux (Hikurangi).

This was the eighth title for Bowick and McMurchy, sixth for Horscroft and first for Anderson.

Women:

Round 1: One Tree Pt beat Onerahi 22-2; Kensington beat Arapohue 13-10.

Round 2: Mangawhai beat Kamo 12-8; Kensington beat One Tree Pt 15-10.

Final: Mangawhai beat Kensington 18-11.

Congratulations to Wendy Sarjeant, Jacky Rutledge, Rawi Brewster, Christine Lineham (Mangawhai) and to runners up Kensington; Patricia Murray, Dawn Owens, Sue Rokstad, Diane Strawbridge.

This event was the second title for Sarjeant and Lineham and first for Brewster and Rutledge.

Special thanks to the Kamo club, umpire Bruce Scott and control Roger Kerr-Davis for their work on the day.

The Champion of Champions Triples were completed on Sunday. Once again the weather had the last say with drizzle for most of the day. Conditions were cold and wet for the players and only eased when the finals were in play.

Results:

Men:

Round 1: One Tree Pt beat Ngunguru; Maungaturoto beat Arapohue 16-7; Maungatapere beat Waipū 14-7; Kensington beat Leigh by default; Kamo beat Hikurangi 16-8; Dargaville beat Whangārei 14-12; Onerahi beat Mangawhai 17-9.

Round 2: Mamaranui beat One Tree Pt 14-9; Maungaturoto beat Maungatapere 16-8; Kensington beat Kamo 20-10; Dargaville beat Onerahi 16-13.

Round 3: Maungaturoto beat Mamaranui 16-2; Dargaville beat Kensington 15-9.

Final Dargaville beat Maungaturoto 14-13.

Congratulations to Eric Smitton, Chris Clauson, John Smith (Dargaville) and to runners-up: Kevin Robinson, Wayne Wrack, Tony Lee (Maungaturoto).

This event was the first Centre title for each of the Dargaville players.

Women:

Round 1: Kensington beat Waipū 20-7

Round 2: Hikurangi beat Mangawhai 16-3; Arapohue beat Onerahi 16-15; Kamo beat One Tree Pt 20-6; Kensington beat Ngunguru 17-9.

Round 3: Hikurangi beat Arapohue 22-6; Kensington beat Kamo 17-11.

Final: Hikurangi beat Kensington 18-9.

Congratulations to Leanne Stewart, Savanna Lauder (gold star); Diane Lawrence (Hikurangi) and runners-up Maree Attwood, Diane Klomp, Janice Little (Kensington).

This was the 11th title for both Stewart and Lawrence and fifth and a gold star for Lauder.

Special thanks to the Kensington club for their hospitality and to umpire Chris Budge and control Jenny Hardie.

All these winning teams will now represent Northland in the NZ Champion of Champions events in Hastings (triples) and Pukekohe (fours) in July.

Clubs are reminded that the next Centre event is the Winter Mixed Interclub to be held on June 19, 20 and 26. Entries close on June 10. Sides will be made up of eight players, two pairs and a fours team.

Clubs and players are also reminded that now the Centre events for summer have been concluded, nominations for Centre Awards for the 2020-21 season will close on June 30.

Nomination forms have been sent to all clubs for all categories.