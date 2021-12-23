Gwen Lawson's Bowls Column: Bowls3Five comp continues

Kamo Keas continue to lead the Northland Bowls Bowls3Five competition.

Round three of Bowls3Five was held on Wednesday night at the Hikurangi greens.

Kamo Keas had another win and continue to lead the competition, although the top two teams in each section will qualify for the playoffs. The winners of this event will continue in the competition at a Regional and National level and could end up playing in the Sky TV bowls3five league.

The next round will be played at Kensington greens on January 19.

The Centre has a break in competition over Christmas and the next event is the Women's Inter Club Sevens competition to be played January 15-16.

Entry forms are at clubs, you may enter as many teams as you wish. Also the 1-5 year Men's Junior Singles are being played the same weekend.

Get your entries in now so that you don't go on holiday and forget to enter your team.

The National Singles and Pairs are also being played starting January 2.

Good luck to all those taking part in this NZ event. Play hard and bring home your medals. All information including the draw are on the Bowls New Zealand website.

The first representative fixture for women will be played at Mangawhai greens on January 23. They will compete against Far North, Auckland and Counties and there should be some excellent bowls played. Keep this date free to go and watch this very competitive competition.

Christmas and New Year competitions are competing over the next couple of weeks. Whether you are a local or visiting the area I am sure that you will be made very welcome at any of the Clubs (Covid pass required) .

Tournaments scheduled are:

Monday – Kensington MX Pairs, Mangawhai 1-5 year Classic AC Fours

Wednesday – Mangawhai AC 4's – 3 non-bowlers

Sunday, January 2 – Mamaranui MX Triples

Tuesday, January 4 – Waipū Men's Pairs

Wednesday, January 5 – Mangawhai AC 2x4x2 Pairs

Thursday, January 6 – Greenkeepers Tournament; Ngunguru2x4x2 AC Pairs.

Best wishes to everyone for a happy festive season and I look forward to catching up with you in the New Year for more bowls results.