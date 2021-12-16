Gwen Lawson's bowls column: Centre Championship Triples winners

Northland Bowls' Triples champions were decided last weekend.

This last weekend saw the Centre playing the Centre Championship Triples for Men and Women and it is congratulations to the Hikurangi Club who took out the double by winning the men's and women's divisions.

In the men the winners were Sam Nelson, Steve Mitchell and Peter Mitchell (Hikurangi) who defeated Trevor Reader, Steve Smith and Garry Fraser (Kamo) in the final 19-11.

This was a fifth centre title for Steve Mitchell and so earned him his Centre Gold Star.

Five teams qualified from a field of 18 teams and Ian Bowick (Onerahi) bt Kevin Robinson 16-14; Reader bt John Dunn (Onerahi) 13-11; Nelson bt Bowick 18-11.

In the women's division the winners were Leanne Stewart, Diane Lawrence and Johanna Hood (Hikurangi) who defeated the local combination Wendy Sarjeant, Sue Wightman and Christine Lineham (Mangawhai) 20-12.

Four teams qualified from a field of 12 teams and Sarjeant (Mangawhai) bt Lauren Mills (Kensington) 14-11; Stewart bt Kris Wintle (Mangawhai) 19-7. In the final Stewart bt Sarjeant 20-12.

The previous week we had played the Centre Open Fours and in the women's division the runnerup to the Murray combination was Ann Muir, Pam Brewster, Chris Budge and Glenda Smith (Kensington).

Bowls3Five continues and the next round will be January 19. Twelve teams are taking part in this event on a Wednesday evening starting at 6pm.

The next Centre Events are the Women's Inter Club Sevens and the Men's Junior 1-5 Year Singles on January 15-16.

Please note that this is a change of date for the Inter Club and entry forms have been sent to all clubs for the Sevens event. If you are going away to the national tournament or to other tournaments throughout the country please ensure that you enter these events before you go.

Upcoming club events:

Tuesday - Kamo AC Triples

December 27 - Kensington Mixed Pairs; Mangawhai 1-5 Year Classic AC Fours.

Because of the Leigh Club being tied up in the Auckland lockdown for the past few months, they have changed the date of their tournament and are now holding Men's Triples on January 12 sponsored by Wally Yovich. Please support the event if you can and help support this Northland club.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all.