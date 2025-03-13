Middlemiss said it was a major research project aimed at understanding how green turtles were using our coastlines and harbours.

One of the five turtles getting ready to go back into the sea. Photo / DoC

“Green turtles don’t currently breed in New Zealand, but they are considered residents, and locals see them year-round in warmer Northland waters, which provide important foraging habitat for them.

“We are excited to see them being released back into the wild and to be working alongside iwi and hapū to make that happen.

“Auckland Zoo and Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s are an amazing bunch of professionals who work tirelessly alongside DoC in the conservation of sea turtles. Pulling together this research team, and seeing us collectively contribute to turtle conservation, is an achievement I’m immensely proud of.”

Two iwi, Ngāi Takoto and Ngāti Kahu who whakapapa to the area, highlighted the important place turtles held in the culture and history of Rangaunu Harbour.

“Ngā Honu [sea turtles] have always been in our Rangaunu Harbour, they are recorded in our hitori [history] and pukapuka from our ancestry,” Nina Raharuhi, hapū cultural monitor for Ngāti Kahu, said.

Nina Raharuhi, hapū cultural monitor for Ngati Kahu, and Charlaine Poihaere Rihari Tamihana Matiu from Ngati Kahu / Te Rarawa embrace at the turtle release. Photo / DoC

“They come in from their travels around the sub-tropical islands into Rangaunu for a rest, a bit of shelter and food before heading back out to breed.”

She said a big concern was the number of strandings over the past two years.

“Is it a change in water temperature, lack of food, what’s in their food or the increase of microplastics? That is why we are happy to hear that honu will be satellite-tracked over the next year.”

Raharui said it was also an important time to promote awareness.

“Especially to the boaties near and far that these beautiful taonga exist in our harbour. Ata haere [take it slow/be mindful] and kia tūpato [be careful] in our harbour of Rangaunu.”

Wiremu Marsden, Ngāi Takoto Taiao team lead, also highlighted the deep connection between people and honu in the area.

“Honu have always been in Rangaunu Harbour and are a part of our history. Rangaunu is an important connection between Ngāi Takoto and Ngāti Kahu,” Marsden said.

“Rangaunu Harbour symbolises the shared history and bonds between both iwi, and the harbour is central to our identity and way of life, playing a vital role in our sustenance, culture, and connection to the whenua and moana.”

The DoC team was involved in the release of five green turtles that will also be part of a three-year research project. Photo / DoC

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s curatorial manager Andrew Christie also praised the collaboration.

“The Team Turtle initiative is a testament to what can be achieved when resources and expertise are brought together.

“This year, we’ve rehabilitated more turtles than ever before, a significant milestone in our efforts to protect New Zealand’s marine life.”

Auckland Zoo veterinary services manager Dr James Chatterton said the zoo was excited to contribute to this important mahi as part of Team Turtle.

“Stranded sea turtles in Aotearoa are often affected by anthropogenic [human-origin] factors including marine pollution, a warming climate, fishing and boating activities. The satellite tag data will improve future conservation of these taonga.”

“People can also directly help by taking all their gear and rubbish home after a beach day or boat trip, and by following Maritime NZ/Nō te rere moana Aotearoa rules for slow boat speeds in coastal waters.”

The satellite transmitters will track the turtles for up to a year. The success of the project depends on the turtles not knocking off the tags prematurely.

The initiative is part of broader conservation efforts to protect sea turtles found in New Zealand waters, all of which are threatened.

Injured or stranded turtles should be reported to 0800 DOCHOT. Stranded turtles should not be handled unless advised by DoC staff.