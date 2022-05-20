Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Great Minds: Forest bathing at Whangārei's outskirts offers benefits to mental health

4 minutes to read
Forest bathing at the Dragonfly Springs Wetland Sanctuary helps Jeremy Busck improve his mental health. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Forest bathing at the Dragonfly Springs Wetland Sanctuary helps Jeremy Busck improve his mental health. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern Advocate

Forest bathing is Jeremy Busck's practice for wellbeing.

Spending time in the kahikatea forests deep in the swamp beyond his own backyard and surrounded by fantails is where Busck feels calm, rooted and regenerated.

"Forest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei