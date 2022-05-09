Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Great Minds: Abuse survivor turned mental health worker finds strength in whakapapa

4 minutes to read
Jason Haitana is turning his lived experience of abuse into a positive force by helping others recovering from similar situations. Photo / Supplied

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

From the age of four until he was about 10, Jason Haitana was sexually and physically abused by whānau members.

"My story is not unique, nor is it unexpected," he said.

Today, Haitana helps people

