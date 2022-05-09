Jason Haitana is turning his lived experience of abuse into a positive force by helping others recovering from similar situations. Photo / Supplied

From the age of four until he was about 10, Jason Haitana was sexually and physically abused by whānau members.

"My story is not unique, nor is it unexpected," he said.

Today, Haitana helps people who struggle with their mental health. But before the Kaitāia man was able to support others he had to work on his own healing.

"My experiences left me unable to regulate my emotions in a healthy way and I suffered from anxiety and depression."

For years Haitana was suicidal and not capable of maintaining stable relationships.

"I started hearing voices and seeing things. Whānau tried to help but didn't know where the help was that I needed."

In 2002 he was admitted to hospital.

"I spent the years following that trying to figure out how to have the life that I wanted and asking, 'why me?'."

As part of his recovery and to find a sense of belonging, Haitana explored his whakapapa - finding out who he was and where he came from.

"Without doubt, being Māori gave me the strength to get through. I then found work as a peer support adviser and that in turn led to my current role."

Haitana is the consumer and family leader for the mental health and addiction services at Northland District Health Board. He is not only working with people who need mental health support but also their affected families.

"Now I am able to work with whānau and say to them, 'I once was a boy like your boy'. It gives people hope.

"I love that four-year-old boy I used to be and I keep him safe by acknowledging him. I'm all that's left of him so I honour him in my work."

Haitana was recently nominated by the National Association of Mental Health Service Consumer Advisers – a group that he co-chairs – for the PWC New Zealand Lived Experience Leadership Award at the 2021 HeadFit Awards.

This award category recognises an individual with lived experience of neurodiversity, mental illness or mental distress who has demonstrated leadership by role modelling, reducing stigma, and driving positive mental health conversations.

Reflecting on the awards process, Haitana was left with the sense that the mental health conversation has moved away from the "harden up" approach of the past.

"Businesses and organisations from a wide range of sectors were represented at the awards, all of whom genuinely seek solutions to mental health issues. I remember a time when you didn't talk about these things and the result of that was that people committed suicide."

For Haitana, being an award finalist has sharpened his sense of purpose.

"Working in mental health and addictions, we don't get many pats on the back. So this award finalist recognition is for all of us with lived experience working in mental health. It's an achievement founded on the group – the team and whānau who have put me there."

To him, it shows that people with lived experience can achieve huge milestones.

"Everybody owns mental health, it's not just the health sector."

Haitana's hopes for the future are that more people will access mental health support when they need to and that the required services will be available to everyone.

