“Whether informal or commercial campgrounds, we are concerned, as are our members and other campers, at the slow demise of camping opportunities.”

The association had heard from members that the two KDC-owned sites had been enjoyed for generations by many, he said.

The council put out the call for expressions of interest around October last year for the iconic campgrounds.

Kellys Bay Reserve is at a harbourside settlement partway down Pouto Peninsula, which is popular with boaties, while Glinks Gully overlooks the expansive Ripiro Beach, popular with surfers.

During the peak season, between Labour Weekend and Waitangi Weekend, the Kellys Bay site was run by the Kellys Bay Improvement Society and operated at capacity. However, the Glinks Gully campground ran at a loss for two seasons, hitting just 60% capacity during peak times.

Net profits from the Kellys Bay Reserve campground will also be shared with the Kellys Bay Improvement Society under the new lease.

“That fits with our association’s goal of enhancing the social licence of vehicle-based camping by giving back to host communities,” Imlach said.

Before the NZMCA took over the lease, both areas were open to freedom campers. When the association’s lease begins on Labour Day, that will no longer apply, KDC has confirmed.

The council also said the association was awarded the lease because it received the highest score through evidence-based selection criteria between applicants.

This included reasons why the option would reduce the council’s financial risk long-term, how the option would best support asset life-cycle management for council-owned assets, demonstration of experience in the services offered, ease of implementation with minimal impact on council operations, and an aim to be operated at no cost to ratepayers.

The campground at Glinks Gully overlooks the windswept Ripiro Beach. Photo / NZMCA

Imlach assured the public they would still have the opportunity to book via a booking system that was still being finalised.

Bookings during the open period would be “first come first serve” and members would not have preferential bookings, he said.

“We’re really keen to keep it open to the general public, [but] if we need to limit access or close the campsites then we’ve got the ability to do that.”

He hoped the NZMCA’s years of experience as a campground manager and its large membership would draw more campers to the area.

Kellys Bay will have its power supply points upgraded as well as improved drainage, re-metalling and extending the driveway and installing an entry gate with digital access.

The entrance to both campgrounds will be marked by a gate with digital access. Photo / NZMCA

Glinks Gully would also have a new entry gate as well as upgrades to fencing, toilet blocks and kitchens.

“The important thing here is that we’re not just doing it for our members’ sake. We do know no doubt there will be a lot of non-NZMCA interest,” Imlach said.

Its success in picking up management of the campground at Moeraki Boulders Holiday Park boosted its confidence in applying for the two sites, he said.

It had not ruled out also managing the Kai Iwi Lakes campgrounds, on which KDC opened expressions of interest last week.

However, he said the association did not want to bite off more than it could chew.

Hayley Worthington, the council’s general manager of strategic improvement, said it would consider an operating model for Kai Iwi Lakes that contributed to communities and the local economy.

“A strategic review of our campsites highlighted that someone else could be better positioned to provide campground services than council,” she said.

