The campground at Glinks Gully is under a new contract between the Kaipara District Council and the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association. Photo / NZMCA
Management of the popular Glinks Gully and Kellys Bay campgrounds is now in the hands of the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) and they will be open to the public for at least 16 weeks during summer.
Those with NZMCA membership can use the campgrounds year-round while the general public may book only during the peak season between December 1 and April 30. Additional dates are also being considered.
NZMCA national manager for property and policy James Imlach said the lease came after the association’s board adopted a “places to stay strategy” in 2022.
During the peak season, between Labour Weekend and Waitangi Weekend, the Kellys Bay site was run by the Kellys Bay Improvement Society and operated at capacity. However, the Glinks Gully campground ran at a loss for two seasons, hitting just 60% capacity during peak times.
Net profits from the Kellys Bay Reserve campground will also be shared with the Kellys Bay Improvement Society under the new lease.
“That fits with our association’s goal of enhancing the social licence of vehicle-based camping by giving back to host communities,” Imlach said.
Before the NZMCA took over the lease, both areas were open to freedom campers. When the association’s lease begins on Labour Day, that will no longer apply, KDC has confirmed.
The council also said the association was awarded the lease because it received the highest score through evidence-based selection criteria between applicants.
This included reasons why the option would reduce the council’s financial risk long-term, how the option would best support asset life-cycle management for council-owned assets, demonstration of experience in the services offered, ease of implementation with minimal impact on council operations, and an aim to be operated at no cost to ratepayers.
Imlach assured the public they would still have the opportunity to book via a booking system that was still being finalised.
Bookings during the open period would be “first come first serve” and members would not have preferential bookings, he said.
“We’re really keen to keep it open to the general public, [but] if we need to limit access or close the campsites then we’ve got the ability to do that.”
He hoped the NZMCA’s years of experience as a campground manager and its large membership would draw more campers to the area.