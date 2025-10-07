About 100 gathered at NorthTec's marae on Monday as part of the "Save NorthTec" initiative, which included discussions from stakeholders across business, industry and local government. Photo / Brodie Stone
NorthTec has been granted more than $3 million in funding from the Tertiary Education Commission amid the polytechnic’s ongoing battle to achieve viability.
The funding was announced on Monday at a hui about NorthTec’s future.
Stakeholders gathered to hear the independent Piki Teitei strategic report for NorthTec and a panelof speakers, which included representatives from Ngāti Hine, Te Matarau Education Trust, Te Uri-o-Hau and NorthChamber.
Operations lead Derek Slatter announced the funding for 2026 from the Strategically Important Provision Fund.
The $3m was the highest amount approved for all the polytechnics.
She shared information from a separate viability report from 2024 that showed fulltime enrolments had decreased by 40% and there was a strong case for a merger with an established institute.
The report outlined ideas such as selling off property and questioned whether cuts were enough, suggesting there was no clear path towards viability.
Lyndon said there was the possibility of an action group forming to save the institution.
While Lyndon took a concerned view, Slatter was more optimistic.
“There is a pathway to viability,” he said.
Slatter said more than 1500 students would need to come on board next year to help push NorthTec through.
Staff were working hard to achieve viability but there was still some “tough stuff” to do, he said.
The Piki Teitei report outlined a strategic five-year plan for NorthTec’s future post Te Pūkenga.
The report acknowledged financial pressures and the need for immediate cost-cutting but suggested more clarity around strategic direction and collaboration with community stakeholders such as the Ministry of Social Development, Kaitāia College and Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust.
Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust chairman Pita Tipene told the hui he thought the report was “muddled” and did not set a clear pathway forward.