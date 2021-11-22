Voyager 2023 media awards
Northern Advocate

From Northland Taniwha to the Blues - Tamati Tua returns more determined than ever

Imran Ali
By
3 mins to read
Tamati Tua is one of five specialist centres named by the Blues for their 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tamati Tua returns to Super Rugby after a cameo appearance three years ago and he can't wait to get a decent run for the Blues this time around.

The 24-year-old Northland centre is one of

