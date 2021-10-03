Voyager 2023 media awards
NPC Rugby: Northland Taniwha send highly-fancied Waikato packing

Imran Ali
By
5 mins to read
Pisi Leilua carves open the Waikato defence during Northland's win over Waikato at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rene Ranger could not have asked for anything better in his 100th match for Northland than a win against the highly-fancied Waikato outfit. His team-mates rose to the occasion and delivered just that at Semenoff

