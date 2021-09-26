Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Taniwha have a short turnaround for next game against Waikato

Imran Ali
By
4 mins to read
Pisi Leilua tackles Shamus Hurley-Langton of Manawatu in the Bunnings Warehouse clash at Palmerston North. Photo / Getty Images

Pisi Leilua tackles Shamus Hurley-Langton of Manawatu in the Bunnings Warehouse clash at Palmerston North. Photo / Getty Images

Northland can only be thankful that while Manawatu played most of the rugby, their winning margin in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC clash was just 12 points.

Conversely, the Taniwha know they could have got their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate