Rene Ranger will run out for his 100th game for Northland when they take on Waikato at Semenoff Stadium tonight. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland rugby's prodigal son, Rene Ranger, turns out for his 100th game tonight

as his side looks for that elusive win in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC clash at Semenoff Stadium.

Head coach George Konia has named an experienced team to face Waikato, who are brimming with confidence after the Mooloos toppled defending Premiership winners Tasman Mako in Nelson last week.

After four losses, Konia is acutely aware of the need for Northland to put in an 80-minute performance with a strong focus on execution and accuracy, which have led the side down on several occasions so far this season.

Ranger has recovered from a broken arm and starts in his preferred position at centre, alongside Blake Hohaia, while Rivez Reihana has been shifted from No.10 to fullback to make way for veteran Dan Hawkins.

"We've changed things up a little bit. Having two No.10s, they can potentially organise attacks. Dan provides a good direction while Rivers provides an option either side of the ruck.

"Waikato is a very physical team and for us, it's about being patient and building pressure and just doing the simple things well. Against Tasman, we put on a really good performance and could have won that game but for our execution and accuracy.

"Against Manawatu, the execution and accuracy was poor, but we've had a good week at training and hopefully we put up a good performance this week."

On Ranger's 100th game, Konia said: "He's a fantastic player, a great servant of Northland rugby, he's a leader and a role model, and we're focused on putting up a good performance not just for the whole team but also for him. He's worked hard to come back into the team after the injury."

Skipper Jordan Olsen returns to the side after missing the game against Manawatu and will form the front row with twin props Luatangi Li and Coree Te Whata-Colley.

Workaholic Sam McNamara and bruising Kara Pryor will be the chief scavengers at breakdown, ably supported by locks Josh Goodhue and Sam Caird.

Veteran halfback Sam Nock and Hawkins form the halves pair and No. 8 Tevita Fa'ufaka will pack at the boot of the scrum.

Jone Macilai and Pisi Leilua are the two wingers.

The Northland v Waikato match at 7pm follows the Farah Palmer Cup semifinal between Northland Kauri and Hawke's Bay.