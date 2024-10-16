Freshwater focus for Northland education events

About 80 young Northlanders are to date expected to turn out to a Far North event at Lonsdale Park near Kāeo on October 24 - with so far 39 students from four schools and 35 from students from four early childhood centres taking part.

Ruawai College students with the aquatic bug bags they made at the recent Kaipara Enviroschools encounter event Photo / NRC

The Whangārei and Far North days have concurrent threads - outdoors for school students and indoors for the younger children. The Kaipara event was for school students only.

Students will spend the day exploring waterways including making ‘bug bags’ to help identify water bugs and learn skills to check out how healthy a waterway is back in their home communities. These bags are put into waterways for about three weeks then retrieved, their newly in-residence water bugs analysed to get a picture of waterway health.

School students will also watch an electric fisher in action, use scientific equipment to take water measurements, and learn a water-related waiata to share with their school community.

Cafler Park’s Waiarohia Stream will be the focus of Whangārei school students’ freshwater explorations, while younger children will take part at the adjacent Whangarei Bowling Club. In the Far North, both options will happen at Lonsdale Park.

The indoor early childhood events will include identifying freshwater species, crawling through a pretend stormwater drain, playing awa bingo and using grabbers to sort debris from a make-believe stream. Face-painting, dress-ups and story time will complete the water-related activities on offer.

Northland Regional Council chairman Geoff Crawford said the council was proud to be hosting creative and innovative freshwater events that help children and their teachers with environmental learning and action.

The council introduced the national Enviroschools programme to Northland in 2004.

There are now 112 schools and 42 early childhood education centres in the Northland programme – provided in the region by the council in conjunction with two regional partners and 19 collaborators. The programme is in 33% of early childhood education centres, 78% of primary and intermediate schools and 81% of secondary schools.

Enviroschools involves tamariki connecting with and exploring the environment, then planning, designing, and taking action in their local places in collaboration with their communities. Enviroschools also aims to uplift the wellbeing of the whole school, community, and ecosystem, while learning how society and the economy can be nourished through the natural systems that provide life.

An estimated 25,000-plus students are involved in Northland’s Enviroschools programme across more than 150 schools, kindergartens and early childhood centres.

