Allan Finn is enjoying his retirement years volunteering for St John, following 44 years in the New Zealand Defence Force.

Allan Finn is enjoying his retirement years volunteering for St John, following 44 years in the New Zealand Defence Force.

When Allan Finn moved to Northland following a 44-year stint in the New Zealand Defence Force and began volunteering with Hato Hone St John, he didn’t realise how much he would enjoy it.

Finn’s first 18 years in uniform were with the Royal New Zealand Airforce based at Wigram in Christchurch along with Blenheim, then he moved to Auckland for an opportunity as a civilian IT manager.

He relocated to the Hokianga in 2019 with his wife and started volunteering with St John a year later.

“Coming to a small community, I wanted to participate in a positive way ... and St John was looking for volunteers at the time,” Finn said.

“I was keen to do good in my new community, so I applied and started the process of becoming a volunteer first responder.”

This week is National Volunteer Week, which recognises the contributions of volunteers across the country.

This year’s theme is Whiria te tangata – Weave the people together.

Northland has the highest rate of volunteering in New Zealand.

Around 37 per cent of the adult population volunteer for about four hours per week on average, according to Volunteering Northland.

Finn is based at the Kohukohu St John ambulance station, which is supported by the nearby towns of Kaikohe, Kaitāia and Kerikeri.

Along with his primary crew partner, Lennox, he covers a wide area as part of the volunteer “on-call team” from 6am to 6pm, several days a week.

The 66-year-old said he has learned many new skills and was impressed by the qualifications and pathways that are available for volunteers at St John.

Finn is now on the New Zealand Diploma and Ambulance Practice pathway, which will lead to his becoming an emergency medical technician. He hopes to qualify in August 2025.

“It’s awesome,” he said.

“I surprised myself with how much I enjoyed supporting the community. It’s something I didn’t realise was in me.

“If I’d known how good the ambulance service was, I may have considered it earlier as a pathway.”

Finn said the education volunteers receive in the ambulance service is “so valuable”.

“Coming from the Air Force as part of the NZDF, I appreciate the framework of process and practice at St John.

“To become a first responder, there are a number of training modules and courses to learn before you can begin working.

“Volunteers aren’t just showing up to help where possible – we actually have the skill-set to administer care within the community.”

Finn’s message to others during volunteer week is that it’s hard work but rewarding.

“I recommend it.

“You put a lot of hours in, but my reward is helping people and seeing them get well.

“I volunteer because it makes a difference.

“When you arrive in the ambulance at the location where the patient needs you, dressed in uniform ... you can almost see the relief on their faces.”

For more information about National Volunteer Week, go to https://nationalvolunteerweek.nz/.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.