There are concerns Northland funerals and tangihanga will be delayed by days if post-mortem examinations are transferred to Auckland. Photo / 123RF
Community leaders and funeral directors worry grieving families will pay the price if coronial post-mortem examinations are not provided in Whangārei in future.
But Health New Zealand said it recognises the need for mortuary and post-mortem services in the region, and is working on a long-term plan for them tocontinue.
Post-mortem examinations, also known as autopsies, are ordered by the coroner and usually performed when a death is sudden, suspicious or unexplained. One funeral director said up to a third of deaths this year had an autopsy.
The Kaipara Hapū Advisory Committee became concerned the contract would not be renewed, effectively ending the service and sending all Te Tai Tokerau autopsies to Auckland.
The group wrote to Health NZ interim chief executive Dr Dale Bramley saying such a move would be high-risk and add a considerable financial burden on grieving families in Northland, which has some of the highest deprivation in Aotearoa.
The move would interrupt Māori tikanga, remove employment pathways and impact rural Northland - including the Far North where post mortem examinations used to take place, chair Lye Sydney wrote.
“In short, centralising post-mortems in Auckland would compound existing inequities, impose avoidable financial hardship and erode the cultural safety Te Tai Tokerau communities fought hard to secure.”
Sydney called for an urgent hui so the options could be discussed and a long-term solution found.
In response, Health NZ Northland group director of operations Alex Pimm wrote back, saying a contract extension for 24 months is being finalised while longer-term arrangements are made.
He acknowledged concerns over cultural safety and tikanga, costs for bereaved whānau, equity and workforce resilience, saying maintaining a post-mortem service in Whangārei is part of the planning.
However, Pimm said work needs to be done to identify how to provide an “operationally and financially sustainable” service in Te Tai Tokerau, which is unusual in having a contract for the district on its own.
Most post-mortem examination contracts have combined areas, although services are still provided in provincial hospitals. For example, then-Auckland DHB and its partner Medlab Central provides services from Auckland City Hospital and Palmerston North Hospital.
But Eternal Tides Funeral Services co-owner Haami Tohu is concerned plans are being made at the cost of grieving families.
He is not assured post-mortem examinations will stay in Whangārei, until Health NZ fronts up to a hui and works with the community on a way forward.
Having the services moved to Auckland, a 300km round-trip away, will add a considerable financial and time burden on to grieving families, Tohu said.
For Māori whānau in particular, tikanga states they should stay with their loved ones until the end, he said.