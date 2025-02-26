RaeRae Hemara and her whānau were heartbroken when the council told them their nana Valmai Whyte couldn’t be buried with her husband Herbert because it was only a single plot. Photo / Jenny Ling
A Northland family faced “unbelievable difficulties and heartbreak” trying to arrange their nana’s burial with her husband.
RaeRae Hemara and whānau were “shattered” when Far North District Council (FNDC) told them Valmai Whyte could not be buried with her husband Herbert Whyte in Wiroa Serviceman’s Cemetery, Kerikeri, despite having paid for a double plot when he died in 1989.
The council has since apologised, saying the records they held did not indicate the plot in question was of double depth.
When 94-year-old Valmai fell seriously ill earlier this year, the whānau contacted FNDC to confirm her burial.
“To our shock, we were told that the plot was only a single plot, and even her ashes could not be buried with him,” great-great-granddaughter Hemara said.
Valmai died on January 14 but before her death, Hemara and her family made “phone call after phone call, and email after email painstakingly going through all the old paperwork, along with lots of googling, and endless back-and-forth” to get to the bottom of the problem.
To prove it was a double plot, the family presented the 1989 receipt, confirmation from the Kerikeri RSA and Veterans Association, and testimony from whānau who arranged Herbert’s burial.
“ ... The final decision rested with the council”, Hemara said.
The council suggested the family buy another plot, and told them there were limited spaces, she said.
A burial plot in the Far North costs $1179, according to council information.
The only other option was to have the gravesite probed, wherein a rod is inserted into the ground to check for obstructions and confirm that a burial container will fit. The process can be expensive and takes time.
The RSA suggested the family track down the original funeral home, which confirmed Herbert’s plot was a double.
FNDC delivery and operations manager Trent Blakeman said the records held by the council did not indicate the plot in question was of double depth.
He said staff began an investigation after Valmai’s whānau raised the issue with the council.
“After confirming the status of this plot with the RSA Veterans Association, the cemetery records were corrected.