WARNING: This article discusses suicide and may be upsetting to some readers.
Bullying, mental health, relationships and support services are being brought to the surface as an inquiry begins into a spate of suspected youth suicides in Northland that left six families devastated.
“My son was very loved, loved beyond words but love wasn’t enough to keep him here,” one mother said through tears on day one of a month-long coroner’s inquest hearing.
The hearing is being heard before Coroner Tania Tetitaha and will look into the deaths of five youths in 2018 and one in 2020. They were aged between 12 and 16.
Coroner Tetitaha opened the hearing on Tuesday by acknowledging the extreme emotional trauma the loss of the young people has caused and said she hoped the hearing’s outcomes would bring closure for their whānau.
She said the issues of what led to each suspected suicide will be explored, including impediments to access to suicide prevention and recommendations to prevent similar deaths occurring.
“We need to be able to move you on so you have some pathway forward,” Coroner Tetitaha said to whānau at the hearing.
Hamuera Rawiri Arapeta Ellis-Erihe was 16 years old when he is believed to have taken his own life. His mother Bobby-Jo Ellis was the first witness to give evidence around details leading up to her son’s death.
Ellis told the court her son was a caring soul, full of potential who brought so much happiness to his whānau and was a natural dancer.
“He loved music, he was a rapper, a dancer and a bit of a singer. He was a real natural,” she said.
“He was also a bit of a lady’s man, he was all about the girls.”
When Ellis-Erihe hit high school, his life began to take a turn.
The mother of three said her son was beaten up by a local street gang, the ADKZ, for shoes and phones on an almost fortnightly basis.
She said the gang would circulate at bus stops looking for recruits and her son stopped going to school to avoid them. When she told him to sort the situation out, he joined the gang.
“He tried to stay away from them but thought ‘If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em”, she said.
Ellis said she was regularly called into the deputy principal’s office in regard to her son’s behaviour.
“Solo mothers are trying to keep our children at school but it is hard to keep a child at school when a child doesn’t want to be there, I was doing all I could,” she said.
“I don’t want to see this happen again let alone to someone I love. My son was very loved, loved beyond words but love wasn’t enough to keep him here.”
Multiple witnesses will be called to give evidence from the Ministry of Education, Oranga Tamariki and Health New Zealand.
Coroner Tetitaha is expected to release her recommendations in early 2025 and but already indicated “there will be a finding that all these rangatahi died by suicide“.
