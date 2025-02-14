Advertisement
Far North’s Dylan Carrington appears in court on kidnapping, threats to kill and firearm charges

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

The man was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear later this month. Photo / NZME

A Far North man has been charged with kidnapping and other serious charges in relation to an alleged incident in Paihia on February 10.

Dylan Carrington, 34, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Friday on charges including kidnapping, injuring with intent, threats to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A police spokesperson said a search warrant was carried out on Thursday afternoon in Moerewa with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Police could not comment further as the matter was before the court.

If found guilty, some charges carry a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

Carrington was remanded in custody. He is expected to enter a plea at Kaikohe District Court on February 25.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.


