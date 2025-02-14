The man was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear later this month. Photo / NZME

A Far North man has been charged with kidnapping and other serious charges in relation to an alleged incident in Paihia on February 10.

Dylan Carrington, 34, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Friday on charges including kidnapping, injuring with intent, threats to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A police spokesperson said a search warrant was carried out on Thursday afternoon in Moerewa with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Police could not comment further as the matter was before the court.

If found guilty, some charges carry a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.