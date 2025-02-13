“It’s going to be really fun,” she said.

“It’s kind of scary because it’s pressure - but in the end, I’m going to enjoy it.”

Mum Trudy Derbyshire, left, is proud of her daughter Kaia, who is smashing it in the world of volleyball. Photo / Jenny Ling

Derbyshire, a Kerikeri High School student, is a successful ocean swimmer who came first in her age group at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Open Water Championships at Mount Maunganui in 2022.

She took up volleyball in Year 9 after being inspired by her mum Trudy Derbyshire who played at a high level for North Harbour as a teenager.

The pair now travel to North Harbour for coaching under Kiana Stevenson, a beach and indoor player who just won the NZ Beach Tour and gained bronze at the Commonwealth Youth Games in women’s beach volleyball in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023.

Kaia Derbyshire participates in beach and indoor volleyball.

Derbyshire also trains in Kerikeri with coach Tui Papanui, and at home on the front lawn with her mum.

Trudy said her daughter’s hard work is paying off and she is really looking forward to her first international sporting tournaments.

“She’s just an all-round, genuine kid who really enjoys sport.

“She’s really grounded; I’m proud of how humble she is but also how hard she works.”

Kaia is excited to be travelling overseas later this year for two international volleyball competitions.

Derbyshire also took part in the two-day New Zealand U19 beach training camp held at North Harbour in January.

More recently, she competed in the NZ Beach Tour in Mount Maunganui from January 31 to February 2 with her volleyball partner Keira Webster.

In her spare time, Derbyshire coaches an adult beach team in Kerikeri and also helps her mum coach interested players at Kerikeri High School.

She has completed level 1 and 2 coaching courses from Volleyball New Zealand.

