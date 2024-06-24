Some of the many Far North volunteers were treated to a Big Shout Out for National Volunteer Week last Wednesday by Volunteering Northland manager Jessie Manney, front in red T-shirt.

The Far North has many selfless volunteers and to mark National Volunteer Week many of them were treated to a Big Shout Out for their outstanding community efforts.

Last week was National Volunteer Week, which honours the collective energies and mana of volunteers across the country. Northland has the highest rate of volunteering in New Zealand. Around 37% of the adult population volunteers for about four hours per week on average, according to Volunteering Northland. It’s probably fair enough to say that if it wasn’t for the dedicated work of the thousands of volunteers across the country, we’d grind to a halt, such is the impact of all the work they do.

They all do it for the joy of giving something back to their community, rather than to receive any recognition. The region also has a large number of outstanding people who go above and beyond their duty in the workplace.

Last week Volunteering Northland had a Big Shout Out for the many Far North volunteers in Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Kaitāia to show its appreciation for their efforts in supporting the community.

In Kaitāia a number of volunteers from a variety of organisations, including REAP, Girl Guides, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, Eco Centre, Victim Support, 408 Community Trust, Te Pokapu Tiaki Taiao O Te Tai Tokerau Trust, Salvation Army, St John, Taki Taiao Trust and Fire & Emergency NZ were treated to a shout at the REAP centre on Wednesday.

Volunteering Northland manager Jessie Manney said volunteers are the backbone of many organisations in Northland.

‘’Their contributions are invaluable, enabling numerous charities and community groups to provide essential services and support that would otherwise be unattainable. Without the dedication and hard work of these selfless individuals, many organisations would struggle to operate or deliver their services effectively. Volunteers bring a wealth of skills, energy, and passion that enrich our communities and make a significant impact on the wellbeing of our region,’’ Manney said.

At present, we have approximately 250 volunteering roles available across Northland and work with over 200 community organisations that rely on volunteers. These roles span a wide range of activities and organisations, from healthcare and education to environmental conservation and social services. Each role provides a unique opportunity for individuals to make a meaningful difference in their community.’’

For more information and to explore available volunteering opportunities go to https://volunteeringnorthland.nz/



