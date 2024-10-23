Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Top isites; speedway starting; and college prizegiving

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
The Far North’s three isites – Paihia, Kaitāia, and Hokianga – are among the best in the country

The Far North’s three isites – Paihia, Kaitāia, and Hokianga – are among the best in the country

Great isites

The three Far North isites – Paihia, Kaitāia, and Hokianga – have achieved an impressive milestone, ranking fourth overall in total ticket sales among isites. Isite is New Zealand’s network of official visitor information centres, with 50 locations across the country. Isites provide balanced, friendly information and local expertise, so customers – both local and international – have the best time exploring the country. All isites use a system for bookings that provides visitors with seamless access to a wide range of accommodation choices, activities, and transport options within an area. Tourists can easily plan their adventures and pay for tickets and or receive vouchers from one convenient location.

Speedway starting

Taipa Speedway has released its summer calendar for the upcoming racing season. There’s already been a working bee to get the site ready. Racing starts with the first meet on Sunday from 1pm. The season will end with a club fun day on June 15. Full detailsat https://www.facebook.com/groups/959571127394189/

Single vehicle crash

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Emergency services responded to a crash in Houhora on Monday morning. The crash, involving a single vehicle, was reported to police at about 10.15am. The vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, a police spokesperson said. One person was transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

Allie Mooney talk

Business and Professional Women Kaitāia is holding a workshop with Allie Mooney on Friday, at the Kaitāia Digital Hub. Mooney is an expert at helping people understand personality types, which can lead to improved communication and stronger relationships. This is an opportunity to gain valuable insights. It will start on Friday from 4.30pm and email bpw.kaitaia@gmail.com to book tickets.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

College prizegiving

Okaihau College has set the dates for its prizegiving ceremonies for the 2024 school year. The senior prizegiving will be at 6pm on November 1, while the Year 9 and 10 prizegiving will be from 1.20pm on December 11 and the Year 7 and 8 prizegiving from 1.20pm on December 12.

Wanted: Meat workers

The Meat Industry Association is inviting applications for its scholarship programme from students. Alongside funding, the scholarships also feature a strong mentoring programme including an annual scholar’s workshop, connecting scholars with industry leaders, and assistance to secure holiday or part-time work with the New Zealand meat processing industry. Scholarship applications must be submitted via the online portal by November 27. Further details: mia.co.nz, or email MIA partnership manager Kaylene Larking at kaylene.larking@mia.co.nz

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate