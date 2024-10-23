Emergency services responded to a crash in Houhora on Monday morning. The crash, involving a single vehicle, was reported to police at about 10.15am. The vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, a police spokesperson said. One person was transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

Allie Mooney talk

Business and Professional Women Kaitāia is holding a workshop with Allie Mooney on Friday, at the Kaitāia Digital Hub. Mooney is an expert at helping people understand personality types, which can lead to improved communication and stronger relationships. This is an opportunity to gain valuable insights. It will start on Friday from 4.30pm and email bpw.kaitaia@gmail.com to book tickets.

College prizegiving

Okaihau College has set the dates for its prizegiving ceremonies for the 2024 school year. The senior prizegiving will be at 6pm on November 1, while the Year 9 and 10 prizegiving will be from 1.20pm on December 11 and the Year 7 and 8 prizegiving from 1.20pm on December 12.

Wanted: Meat workers

The Meat Industry Association is inviting applications for its scholarship programme from students. Alongside funding, the scholarships also feature a strong mentoring programme including an annual scholar’s workshop, connecting scholars with industry leaders, and assistance to secure holiday or part-time work with the New Zealand meat processing industry. Scholarship applications must be submitted via the online portal by November 27. Further details: mia.co.nz, or email MIA partnership manager Kaylene Larking at kaylene.larking@mia.co.nz