Dr Andrew Watts(right) prepares to provide Janice Silva her cataract surgery at Kaitāia Hospital, with the procedure now performed in the Far North

Far North residents in need of cataract surgery no longer have to travel for the operation, the procedure now being performed at Kaitāia Hospital.

Te Tai Tokerau Health NZ said improving access and equity in healthcare by bringing care closer to home had taken a leap forward.

Ophthalmology clinical director Dr Andrew Watts and the Kaitāia Hospital surgical team performed cataract surgery on the first three patients in the Far North on September 30, providing much-needed relief for those undergoing the procedures.

“I had wonderful professional care here in Kaitāia Hospital, and I can’t tell you how great it is to have this procedure done closer to home,” Janice Silva, one of the first patients to experience the life-changing procedure, said.

The Te Tai Tokerau Health NZ ophthalmology team will now provide the complete cataract care pathway in Kaitāia, from first specialist appointments to cataract surgery and post-operative follow-up if needed.