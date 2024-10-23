Advertisement
Relief in sight with cataract surgery now done in the Far North

Northern Advocate
Dr Andrew Watts(right) prepares to provide Janice Silva her cataract surgery at Kaitāia Hospital, with the procedure now performed in the Far North

Far North residents in need of cataract surgery no longer have to travel for the operation, the procedure now being performed at Kaitāia Hospital.

Te Tai Tokerau Health NZ said improving access and equity in healthcare by bringing care closer to home had taken a leap forward.

Ophthalmology clinical director Dr Andrew Watts and the Kaitāia Hospital surgical team performed cataract surgery on the first three patients in the Far North on September 30, providing much-needed relief for those undergoing the procedures.

“I had wonderful professional care here in Kaitāia Hospital, and I can’t tell you how great it is to have this procedure done closer to home,” Janice Silva, one of the first patients to experience the life-changing procedure, said.

The Te Tai Tokerau Health NZ ophthalmology team will now provide the complete cataract care pathway in Kaitāia, from first specialist appointments to cataract surgery and post-operative follow-up if needed.

The new service reflects one of the many healthcare initiatives being rolled out to support the government’s focus on achieving shorter wait times for first specialist appointments and elective surgery, Health NZ said.

Up to 20 patients a month will undergo the cataract procedure in the Far North.

Cataract surgery is a procedure to remove the lens of the eye and, in most cases, replace it with an artificial lens. A cataract causes the lens to become cloudy when it is typically clear. Cataracts can eventually affect vision.

Cataract surgery is performed on an outpatient basis. The patient will not need to stay in hospital after the surgery. Cataract surgery is a common procedure and considered generally safe.

Cataract surgery takes about 45 minutes, with most patients awake, but lightly sedated, during the procedure.


