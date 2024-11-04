Up to 100 ākonga from local kura are expected to be involved, including Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hokianga, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumarere, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe.

Inspiring the Future is a programme that challenges stereotypes that can limit young people’s potential and through the programme they are introduced to role models from the world of work in a way that makes them think about the thousands of study and career opportunities available to them.

At the beginning of a session, the jobs of the volunteer role models are unknown. The students try and find out what they do through a quick-fire Q&A session. At the end of that, the role models go off stage, and the students try to guess what each does.

The role models then reveal what they do, and the students have the opportunity to talk to them more about how they got there and what they love about their work.

Inspiring the Future is based on local and international research. In 2019, children and young people from across New Zealand took part in an important national survey called Drawing the Future.

Students in primary and intermediate schools were asked to draw pictures of what they want to be when they grow up. Schools and students responded with enthusiasm, with over 7700 drawings submitted in a few weeks.

The results show more than half of these students aspire to one of just nine most popular jobs. Inspiring the Future aims to change that.

The Kaikohe event will also have education providers giving out study information.

For more details on Inspiring the Future go to www.inspiringthefuture.org.nz.



