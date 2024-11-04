In a national first, a schools-based programme that uses local role models telling their career stories to inspire young people will be held entirely in te reo Māori, in Kaikohe.
The Inspiring the Future (ITF) te reo Māori event will be held at Mahinga Innovation Centre, Kaikohe on November 8, with Far North Kahika Mayor Moko Tepania leading the sessions. It’s being run by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) with support from Far North District Council.
Inspiring the Future is a schools-based programme that uses local role models, who reveal their career stories, to widen the career horizons of the young people taking part. This will be the first event to be done solely in te reo Māori.
In recent years 308 ITF events have been run with over 22,000 interactions between young people and the world of work. Sessions usually are in a classroom or hall, and involve lively interaction between ākonga and role models.
Two similar sessions will be held at the Kaikohe event, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.