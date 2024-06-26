The Niwa weather team have prepared forecasts for early morning cloud cover so whānau around the country can plan their best chances of seeing Matariki rise.

Forecaster Seth Carrier said, however, it’s looking fairly cloudy for much of the country.

‘’It’s a mixed bag of weather but cloud is quite dominant across the country over the coming days. However, most places will have a morning or two with just partial cloud, so there may be opportunities to see the star cluster if you’re lucky,’’ Carrier said.

Forecasts are available at Matariki Viewing Conditions and will be updated daily.

Matariki forecast:

Upper North Island (including Far North, Kaipara, Whangārei, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Coromandel Peninsula):

Thursday: Mostly clear, although more cloud cover is expected in Bay of Plenty. Morning minimum temperature of 6-9 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid-teens.

Friday: Mostly clear in the morning then increasing afternoon cloud. Morning minimum temperature of 5-9 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid-teens.

There are many events planned across the region to celebrate Matariki this year.

■ Māori believe that the appearance of Matariki in the morning sky in mid-winter marks the Māori New Year, or Te Mātahi o te Tau. It signals a time to remember those who have passed, celebrate the present and plan for the future. It’s a time to spend with whānau and friends – to enjoy kai (food), waiata (song), tākaro (games) and haka.

Because Māori follow the Māori lunar calendar, not the European calendar, the dates for Matariki change every year. In 2024, we celebrate Matariki from June 29 to July 6, with a national public holiday on June 28.



