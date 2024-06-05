Far North District Council wants feedback on a proposal to review the reserve management plan for Moerewa’s Simson Park Domain.

Far North District Council wants feedback on a proposal to review the reserve management plan for Moerewa’s Simson Park Domain.

Park feedback wanted

Far North District Council needs community feedback on its proposal to review the existing reserve management plan for Simson Park Domain in Moerewa.

Recent feedback, supported by Healthy Families Far North and the creation of Te Rōpu Rangatahi o Simson Park, has highlighted several areas for potential improvement.

It includes infrastructure upgrades, enhanced sports facilities, and the creation of more child-friendly spaces. A public drop-in session is on Saturday, June 22 from 11am to 3pm at the Simson Park Community Hall. To share your feedback, go to https://tinyurl.com/yc7axnau.

Mayor to speak after AGM

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania will speak after Vision Kerikeri’s June 22 AGM.

Tepania will address the meeting on a number of major issues facing the council, including how the council interpret a directive from the Local Government Minister to prioritise “must-haves” over “nice-to-haves”, and how to deliver essential services that ratepayers expect.

The address is at St John Hall, Kerikeri Rd, from 2pm on June 22, after the AGM is concluded.

Warmer drier winter

The Far North is set to have a warmer and drier winter than usual, according to NIWA.

In its Climate Summary for the three months of winter - June to August - NIWA said temperatures in the region are equally likely to be above average (a 45 per cent chance) or near average (40 per cent chance).

An increased prevalence of high pressure systems will likely cause cool, occasionally frosty mornings but warmer afternoons, particularly from the second half of June, the summary said. Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be below normal (40 per cent chance) or near normal (35 per cent chance). June has an elevated chance of being drier than normal and rainfall events will likely occur irregularly through the season.

Moko Foundation symposium

The Moko Foundation is hosting a knowledge symposium at Kaitāia’s Te Ahu centre on June 25.

The foundation, which was started in Kaitāia by Dr Lance O’Sullivan, is bringing researchers and thought leaders to talk about current biomedical research and Māori health.

Eru Kapa-Kini will talk about Te Tiriti and health, Kaye Maree Dunn on genome mapping, Natalie Netzler and Alan Cameron on infectious diseases and Megan Leask and Kimi Henare on precision medicine.

The symposium starts at 12.30pm. For more details go to https://www.themokofoundation.com/programmes/events-workshops/

Matariki events

If you have a Matariki event organised in the Far North let the Age know and we may be able to give it some publicity. Email details to editor@northlandage.co.nz.



