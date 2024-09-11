Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place at the start of daylight saving on Sunday, September 29. The sirens will sound twice: firstly at 10am for 10 minutes, and then again at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. Indoor sirens will be tested at the same time as the outdoor network. The network of over 200 outdoor tsunami sirens, spanning coastal communities from Te Hāpua in the north to Mangawhai in the south and Ruawai in the west, is checked twice a year, coinciding with the start and end of daylight saving.

Holiday programme

Kaitāia’s Te Hiku Sports Hub is hosting a school holiday programme for children for the upcoming break. It includes swimming lessons, learning water polo, underwater hockey, rippa rugby, netball, badminton and more. The programme is for children aged 6 and over. For more information check out the sports hub’s Facebook page of email ljury@elgravialeisure.co.nz.

Suspicious fire

A fire that destroyed a historic house on conservation land at Admirals Bay in Northland on Sunday is being treated as suspicious. The blaze at the former farm property of Admiral George Simpson was reported to the fire service at about 5.30pm. A crew from Rawhiti and a pump and tanker unit from Russell attended. However, the fire was well involved and the house “pretty much lost” by the time the services arrived, Fire and Emergency NZ group manager Whangārei Graeme Quensell said. A fire investigator and Department of Conservation staff member were on site to determine how the blaze began. The matter was expected to be referred to the police for further inquiries. The Whangaruru North Head walking track, which takes in the property, is closed due to the fire.



