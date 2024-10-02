Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Cataract surgery now offered at Kaitāia Hospital, free cancer tattoo removal

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
Dr Andrew Watts (right) prepares to provide Janice Silva her cataract surgery at Kaitāia Hospital.

Dr Andrew Watts (right) prepares to provide Janice Silva her cataract surgery at Kaitāia Hospital.

First cataract surgery

Improving access and equity in healthcare by bringing care closer to home has leapt forward, with cataract surgery now being provided at Kaitaia Hospital. Ophthalmology clinical director Dr Andrew Watts and the Kaitāia Hospital surgical team performed cataract surgery on the first three patients in the Far North earlier this week. The Te Tai Tokerau Health NZ ophthalmology team will now provide the complete cataract care pathway in Kaitāia, from first specialist appointments to cataract surgery and post-operative follow-up if needed. Up to 20 patients each month will receive their cataract procedure in the Far North.

Baby death investigated

Police say the investigation into Dargaville baby Kween Thompson’s death in July 2023 remains ongoing. The 10-month-old died from asphyxia but she also had non-accidental injuries unrelated to her death that police found worrying. Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said they are focused on resolving the investigation. Anyone with information can contact 105 using reference number 230714/4866, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cancer tattoo removal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A new charitable initiative, by Think Again Laser Clinic NZ, has launched to help Kiwis in remission remove permanent tattoos applied by radiologists during cancer treatment. Industry experts behind the programme are also calling for new national standards for applying radiation tattoos to make the removal process easier. Radiation tattoos are used in cancer treatment as reference points on the patient’s body to help align the equipment and ensure precise targeting of the radiation beams during each session. Experts say the tattoos used in radiation-based treatment are often an unwelcome reminder of a challenging time for the patient and can cost thousands of dollars to remove. The new charitable initiative will remove the tattoos free of charge using a laser to break up the ink into microscopic particles where it can be excreted naturally by the body. Those wanting to take up the offer of a free removal treatment should visit here.

Moerewa crash

Emergency services responded to a crash in Moerewa on Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash was reported to police around 8.30am. Both drivers received moderate injuries and were attended to by ambulance services at the scene. The crash caused slight delays.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate