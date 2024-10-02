Dr Andrew Watts (right) prepares to provide Janice Silva her cataract surgery at Kaitāia Hospital.

First cataract surgery

Improving access and equity in healthcare by bringing care closer to home has leapt forward, with cataract surgery now being provided at Kaitaia Hospital. Ophthalmology clinical director Dr Andrew Watts and the Kaitāia Hospital surgical team performed cataract surgery on the first three patients in the Far North earlier this week. The Te Tai Tokerau Health NZ ophthalmology team will now provide the complete cataract care pathway in Kaitāia, from first specialist appointments to cataract surgery and post-operative follow-up if needed. Up to 20 patients each month will receive their cataract procedure in the Far North.

Baby death investigated

Police say the investigation into Dargaville baby Kween Thompson’s death in July 2023 remains ongoing. The 10-month-old died from asphyxia but she also had non-accidental injuries unrelated to her death that police found worrying. Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said they are focused on resolving the investigation. Anyone with information can contact 105 using reference number 230714/4866, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cancer tattoo removal