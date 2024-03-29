Northland can expect fine, sunny weather this Easter but with some southerly winds.

There’s a lot to do in Northland this Easter and the sun looks set to shine for most of it.

But don’t head out without a jacket as the region won’t be immune to the cold temperatures due to be felt nationwide, especially during the first half of the long weekend.

Unsettled weather approaching from the southwest that affected the country in the lead up to the holiday lingers over much of the region today with light rain in places. It’s a good excuse to stay indoors and enjoy a lie in and some hot cross buns.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny but kept fresh by blustery southerlies gusting up to 50km/h on Saturday and 35km/h on Sunday. Temperatures will be confined to the high teens on Saturday and the early 20s on Sunday and Monday. Northland, however, is still expected to be warmer than anywhere else in New Zealand over the long weekend.

Easter Monday will be sunny too but with more cloud about and isolated showers developing in the evening. Winds will have eased.

While light rain today and Monday might provide some relief for home gardeners, at less than 5mm it’s unlikely to be enough to douse the fears of the region’s farmers struggling with ongoing dry conditions.

Last week the Government signalled support would be extended to Northland, Taranaki, and Greater Wellington as those regions join parts of the South Island now in drought.

The declaration unlocks tax relief for farmers and up to $80,000 for Rural Support Trusts in the affected regions.

Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay said the extremely dry and difficult conditions affecting communities across the North Island were not expected to improve in the short term.

“The classification unlocks further support for farmers and growers, including tax relief, and it enables MSD to consider Rural Assistance Payments.”







